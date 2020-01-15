advertisement

A Fife man who bit a part of someone’s ear outside a pub was remanded in custody almost three years after the violent attack.

Ross Keir was twice sentenced to community sentences but violated both orders. He ended up on the wharf at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after violating a restraining order.

Defense attorney James Moncrieff said his client broke both legs after jumping out of a window, and if they grab hold of it, he can’t get home in time to comply the order.

The attack occurred almost three years ago.

Keir bit his victim’s ear as he held him in a ledge outside a Dunfermline bar.

Keir was initially placed on a community reimbursement order, but this has not been completed.

Keir, 31, of Segal House, Dunfermline, previously admitted that on February 12, 2017 in Monty’s, Guildhall Street, he assaulted Andrew Cuthbert by hitting him in the face.

He also admitted that, in Guildhall Street, he had attacked Gregor Moffat by biting his ear, causing part of it to detach, which had caused him serious injuries and permanent disfigurement.

The victim could be seen on the video surveillance video holding his ear after the assault.

The upper part of his ear was bitten.

Sheriff Alastair Brown requested reports and Keir was remanded in custody.

