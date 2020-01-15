advertisement

Serena Williams can make history at the Australian Open if she aspires to a 24th Grand Slam title, which is Margaret Court’s record in its history.

However, there are numerous threats to the American, particularly from the new generation led by Australia’s number 1, Ashleigh Barty, and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

AFP Sport selects five women to be seen in Melbourne.

Serena Williams

Will this be the moment when the great American finally makes it to a 24th Grand Slam title?

38-year-old Williams, now a mother, has had 23 great successes since winning the Australian Open in 2017 when she defeated her sister Venus.

Incredible, Williams has lost their last four slam finals and never won a set. Nevertheless, she is still an impressive presence and the woman to beat in Melbourne.

Now, in her fourth decade on the WTA Tour, Williams started the season well when she won in Auckland last week – her 73rd tour win and her first since the 2017 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka

The 22-year-old reached the highs and lows in 2019.

When Osaka triumphed at the Australian Open for her second Grand Slam title last year, she seemed ready to rule the game of women.

But then the Japanese suffered a slump. They dropped out of Wimbledon in the first round and saw their US Open defenses stall.

With her father as a trainer, Osaka returned to the form that made her number one with two titles in Japan and China.

In December, she hired Wim Fissette from Belgium to coach – her fourth in less than a year.

Ashleigh Barty

Australia’s number 1 in the world is strongly supported by the Melbourne crowd, but whether it will thrive or shrink in the spotlight will be the key to their chances.

The 23-year-old, who once took a break from tennis and played professional cricket, won her first Grand Slam at the French Open in 2019.

Barty topped the rankings in June and has stayed there ever since. With his victory at the WTA final towards the end of the season, he made a breakthrough.

However, she lost to American qualification Jennifer Brady in Brisbane last week and the pressure to deliver for Australian fans will be enormous.

Simona Halep

28-year-old Halep has to dispel her doubts on her back.

She is a former number one and two-time Grand Slam champion – with Roland Garros in 2018 and then last year at Wimbledon, where she defeated Williams convincingly 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

But Halep struggled with her back towards the end of the year, which has troubled her for several years. In December WTA was voted fan favorite for the third time in a row.

Coco Gauff

The 15-year-old American plowed through qualifying and was the five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon last year before competing against the later master Halep in the fourth round.

It was no accident. Gauff made it to the third round of the US Open and won her first title in Linz in her next tournament.

In late 2018, she became 686th in the world, but 12 months later had shot up to 68. The expectations of this star are high.

