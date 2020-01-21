advertisement

The womb of the future. Photography by Darrin Richard Curry of Land to Sky Photography.

Mother Nature has decided to be a little more collaborative than she was last week when it comes to Calgary weather. Which is a good thing, as some hard-working musicians will be playing outdoors as part of the Fifth Old Big Classic Classic, which will take over the City Beltline January 23-26.

Dozens of groups – local, Canadian and American – are scheduled to participate, offering one of the most exciting festival lineups in its five-year history.

Here are some recommendations. For a full schedule and lineup, visit bigwinterclassic.com

Alicia Bognanno of Bully. Courtesy, Big Winter Classic.

Bully, 11 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Best of the Best

Those who captured these super-charged Nashville-Rockers bands on Sled Island in June at Palace Theater know that singer Alicia Bognanno and Co. don’t have much time for weird talk. The band flared within the band with power and efficiency, offering a delightful sampling from their brilliant 2017 Sub Pop version, Losing. A new album is reportedly on the horizon so we can hear new things this time around.

Ron Gallo. Courtesy, Big Winter Classic.

Ron Gallo, 10:30 pm, Saturday, January 25 in Broken City

This wild-haired Philly native – who also happens to live in Nashville at the moment – has been making profits on converts with his fiery post-rock since Heavy Meta of 2017. Remembering the 1970s racing garage? -rock like the Stooges and Richard Hell and Voivods, Gallo has become known for his frenzied live bands, which feature both the strong melodies of his songs and bold, unchanging guitar concerts.

No age. Courtesy, Big Winter Classic.

No Age, 12 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, Broken City

This veteran noise duo has not been particularly prolific in terms of studio recordings since their 2010 record-breaking all-time high. But 2018’s Snares Like A Haircut, while only the band’s fourth length, offers Dean Spunt and Randy Randall’s signature mashup of solid tunes that break under the guise of guitar mayhem and may be the safest record in the act from the bubble to the underground of Los Angeles nearly 15 years ago

Bodega. Courtesy, Big Winter Classic.

Bodega, 12 noon, Thursday, January 23, Broken City

Dubbed “the ultimate Brooklyn band” back in 2018 by Village Voice, Bodega’s hyper tunes blend in with earthy vocals with sharp hooks and are played with infectious energy that has made them New York club favorites and Wider. While only an EP, the 2019 release of the new Shiny Model band greatly expands on the band’s sound without losing its charm on the dance floor.

Sunglaciers band Calgary band. Photograph presented.

Calgary acts, different times, different environments

Along with offering the aforementioned acts, and much more, from the U.S. and Canada, Big Winter Classic programmers have also been generous in offering Calgary gangs a chance to shine. If anything, the makeup of the locals reveals the diversity of the Cowtown indie scene. Some of this year’s acts – including psychedelic guitar-pop quartets Sunglaciers, old-school singer Amy Nelson, future art-popsters Womb and rockers 36? – everyone released solid records this year. But they are just the tip of the iceberg of the Big Winter Classic this year. Hit the clubs early and see some local acts.

