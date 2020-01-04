advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. – The men’s basketball team at Clemson University celebrated an 81:70 victory over the NC State Wolfpack in a high-flying competition at the Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday. For the first time this season, five different tigers scored double-digit goals, and Aamir Simms topped Clemson with 17 points.

Clemson (7-7, 1-3 ACC) never lagged in the afternoon and used an efficient shooting percentage of 46.9 to keep NC status (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at bay all the time. The Tigers dropped nine 3-point points and were 83.9 percent above the free throw line, making 26 free throws a season. Clemson also won rebound margin 34-30 and scored 16 points from sales. The Wolfpack meanwhile shot down 44.1 percent from the ground and had 36 color points. The productive passing game was a theme of Clemson’s winning performance when 18 of the Tigers’ 23 field goals were supported.

Eight of Simms’ points reached the charity streak, with the tall man making 8 out of 9 free throws. Al-Amir Dawes was also outstanding in the free throw line, handling 9 out of 10 free throws in a 16-point tournament. Tevin Mack added 14 points and Curran Scott, who linked three Treys, also scored 14 points. In addition, Scott matched his career high master brand with four dimes. John Newman III sparked Clemson with his 12 points. D.J. Funderburk led the wolf pack with 14 points in 5-of-8 shooting.

In the first half, Clemson made eight 3-balls and led with up to 14 points. After the Tigers led 16-14, Clemson made a 16-4 run that resulted in the Tigers leading the 32-18 at 5:24. Both teams shot the ball well off the ground in the hotly contested first half, and the Wolfpack ended half with a 7-0 run, pulling within six points of Clemson.

After the tigers had a lead of 41:35 minutes during the break, they went back and forth with the wolf pack for most of the second half. Clemson consistently attacked the basket over the last 20 minutes of play and did not allow himself to play against the defense. A late 7-0 run that lasted exactly two minutes resulted in a 68: 58 rise in the Tigers at 3:35. Scott threw a 3-pointer out of the clutch in the middle of the race and Mack ended the game with a sporty up & under layup that was made possible with the support of Simms. The Tigers knocked down 12 of their last 13 free throws to secure the 81-70 win.

The next game for the Tigers is a matchup at the Dean E. Smith Center against the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-1). Scheduled for Saturday, January 11th, the ACC battle ends at 4:30 p.m. and air in a regional sports network (RSN).

