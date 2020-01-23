advertisement

This should be a poor choice for the traditional Irish election campaign and a good choice for digital campaigns. A short, rainy campaign and more security are bad news for advertisers. Meanwhile, short, dark days limit the value of street posters. So in the political parties’ social media campaign, you should pay attention to five things.

1 Virality in manufacturing

The most sacred thing for any digital campaign manager is that ordinary people share their message. When it first appeared over a decade ago, social media enabled applicants to engage directly with people, but most importantly, to get them to share the content of their campaign with their friends and family. Up until a few years ago, upstart campaigns with pithy, funny or emotional contributions attracted public attention and reached new target groups, as the content spread virally from person to person.

advertisement

However, changes to the design of platforms like Facebook have resulted in fewer organic or unpaid posts being available. The production of “virality” is a profession today. Parties and candidates who have enough money can hire experts who claim they can play the system and still persuade us to share. Some tactics are legitimate and involve carefully composing and reviewing messages with high quality, eye-catching content. Tactics can also include using bots or fake accounts to make content appear popular, or using outrage or provocation to encourage “sharing hatred”.

2 Pay range

As virality is harder to achieve, parties and candidates often have to buy social media advertising to distribute their videos and news.

The abuse of political advertisements was big news after the 2016 US presidential election and Brexit vote, and to some extent after our own referendum on the eighth Amendment 2018, with “bogus news” and allegations of overseas intervention and violations of the Campaign funding that gave Facebook a headache. Google and Twitter.

Since then, Facebook and Google have cleaned up their activities, created searchable ad archives and asked for “authorization” for political ads. Twitter went further and banned political advertising. Using personal data in ads continues to be problematic, especially since parties can create custom audiences to deliver different messages to different communities.

Questions about their effectiveness were also asked. Research suggests that digital advertising may not change people’s minds, but it can strengthen people’s party affiliations or beliefs and affect their willingness to vote.

Most of this research is done in bipartisan systems such as the United States and the United Kingdom. If the polls are true, 45 percent of us will not vote for either of the two major parties on February 8, so it could be different here.

The effectiveness of social media campaigns in a system operated by Ireland with only one transferable voice has not been investigated, or at least not at all, but only a few other countries do so.

Irish politicians may be uniquely dependent on second, third and sometimes eighth preference votes. Winning is about getting as many people as possible in your constituency to know your name and face.

3 deception is refined

Some online campaigns can be fraudulent and more difficult to spot. “Fake messages” or disinformation are now just as common in closed WhatsApp groups, with screenshots being passed from group to group.

Another phenomenon to watch out for is “Astroturf” campaigns, where accounts or networks of profiles and websites are set up to mimic local groups or support for a candidate or thing.

Tactics used may include taking extreme positions on controversial issues to get opponents to pass on the original messages. Campaigns have been launched in some countries to prevent people from standing for election.

4 Disruption prevails

Dark tactics are no longer just the practice of marginalized groups. During the British general election, large parties used large amounts of trollish or ironic, low-quality memes to attract attention. Such practices are roughly known as “s ** tposting”.

Large parties posted distorted videos during the British elections. The Conservatives have decided to “reskinen” their Twitter account so that it presents itself as a neutral fact checker. The search results were “gaming” to move voters to biased websites.

5 Legally, anything is possible

Irish electoral law has not yet kept pace with digital campaigns as we were still in the same legal landscape as in May 2018 when Google temporarily withdrew its political advertising product from Ireland due to concerns about election integrity.

In this election we will again rely on the good faith of the candidates, the control of journalists and digital fighters. It is not controversial to say that this is an unsustainable situation, and one that the new Dáil must have high on its agenda.

Liz Carolan is a transparency fighter

advertisement