It all starts with playing better on the street

With only about two months left in the season, the Flyers are brought back into a position where they have to improve their game in order to get into the off-season action.

Here are five things we think the flyers need to improve to make the playoffs:

1. Better road record: Duh! Yes, it’s pretty obvious (OK, totally obvious). As mentioned earlier, a record of less than 500 on the road – the flyers are 10-13-3 after the penguins lost 4-3 hours overtime on Friday night – will not make it.

Of the nine teams in front of the Eastern Conference flyers, all nine have a course record of over 0.500.

The solution? On the road, try not to fall behind too early. Overall, the Flyers are 5-14-2 if they are past a period. That needs to change.

2. Higher goal difference between teams: It is a proven fact that teams that are in the black (a positive number) tend to hit the postseason. In 50 games, the Flyers were up 8, a big improvement over last year’s minus 37, but still pretty mediocre considering that Carolina (just one point ahead of the Flyers) was up 27 while Toronto (Also only) One point ahead of the flyers (albeit in the Atlantic Division) was a plus of 16. It is important to focus more on keeping the puck out of your own network than worrying so much about the other To make end of the ice rink.

A point worth mentioning: The Flyers are plus-38 at home and minus-30 on the way. I just say.

3. More production from the bottom six to the front: While the top six ranked forward (Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jake Voracek), the players with the highest hit rate scored an average of 13 goals Actions on the third and fourth lines only produce about four goals each. Obviously, the loss of Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom play a role in these statistics, but the fact is that the Flyers could use further insults from people like Michael Raffl, Scott Laughton, Tyler Pitlick, etc.

4. Consistency in the power game: Coach Alain Vigneault experimented throughout the season and tried to find the right mix. Things started promisingly with 10 Powerplay goals in the first 10 games. There have been long droughts since then, including a six game drought in early December and a 4v25 game in Pittsburgh, where the Flyers dropped to 19th place in the NHL at 19.5. Get more pucks on the net, more body in front of the goalkeeper and play with a sense of urgency.

5. Find a way to produce a good, long winning streak: Of course it’s much easier said than done. But if the Flyers beat teams like Columbus, Carolina, or even the Islanders, a series of seven or eight wins could do the trick. With seven points, the Flyers are currently the longest winning streak of the season. At the end of November / beginning of December there were already five games. The season is coming to an end and the Flyers are chasing a place in position instead of defending one.

Does a “ghost” business make sense?

Speculation continues to increase that the Flyers will attempt to swap defender Shayne Gostisbehere before or on the NHL deadline on February 24, possibly for a proven goal scorer.

My question is: if you are an NHL general manager looking for an offensive defender, are you looking for someone who has three years left to sign a $ 4.5 million cap hit contract plus two knee surgeries?

Granted, Gostisbehere is still 26 years old. But he has only had a really good year since finishing second in the Calder Trophy and choosing his rookie year (2015-16).

At this point, he has basically switched from a # 1 defender to # 4 or 5.

In the “Trade Bait List” of TSN / Canada, Gostis was placed 7th for a possible change of address.

However, a closer look at this list shows that almost all known names, including Chris Kreider from the Rangers and so on, are potential free agents with no restrictions or restrictions.

Out of the top 20, Nashville’s Kyle Turris is the only candidate who has been in the contract for several years (four).

You wonder who would hire someone like Gostisbehere under these circumstances?

Maybe a big competitor with a lot of space. Maybe Florida because Gostisbehere is from this state.

It’s worth watching. In their history, the Flyers have not yet exchanged a big name on the cut-off date. Maybe this is the year.

Wayne Fish: flyingfishhockey.com

