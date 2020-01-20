advertisement

Benoit Pierre (France, current world rating: 24)

After losing the title in the last two editions, French star Benoit Pierre intends to once again aim to win the title at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune. In the 2018 and 2019 Tournament editions, respectively, Pierre reached the semifinals and quarterfinals.

In 2019, winning two titles in Lyon and Marrakech – and finishing in the ASB Classic at the ASB Classic in Oakland, Pierre was in the dark. In 2016, Peir, who won the top 18 in his career, started playing tennis at the age of six with his dad, who previously lived in a small tennis club near their home.

advertisement

Although he has not had much success in junior varsity. However, Pierre played well in the Futures and Challenger events, as he won two Challenger events in 2011 and broke the top 100. In 2012, she reached the final of her daughter’s main tour at the Serbia Open (lost to Andreas Seppi). Pierre has won 26 games during the year and finished in the top 50.

Pierre is known as “La Tige” in French for “The Stalk” because of its tall and thin frame. Pierre is very good friends with Swiss player Stan Wawrinka. Both regularly post messages to each other on Twitter and often practice together. At the Chennai event in 2013, they came together to win the pair’s title.

Ivo Karlovic (Croatia, current world rank 123)

Croatian tennis player Ivo Karlovic will be keen to finish his latest release when he goes on trial in the upcoming third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra. In the final round of the tournament, Karlovich continued a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) defeat by South African Kevin Anderson.

Coming to the finals, Karlovich became the 39th oldest player to play in a round of finals since 1977, when 43-year-old Ken Rosewall defeated Hong Kong. Six-foot-11-inches, which had a record for the fastest service in professional tennis, measuring 251 km / h (156 miles / sec) – before being surpassed by Ison Isner in 2016, this time will be the goal.

The top 14 finisher in 2008, Karlovich, who has done so far, has several records in his tennis world. In 662 matches, Karlovich holds the record for the most active hits in tennis history with 13,060 acne.

Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany, current world rank 74)

German acupuncturist Philip Coleshreiber will play his maid at the Tata Open Maharashtra. Kohlschreiber, who finished 16th in the career career rankings in 2012, has won eight singles and seven doubles titles during his ATP World Tour.

In 2007 he won the first title of his career in Munich (Monte Carlo Master), becoming the first German player to win the event since Michael Stich in 1994. Kohlschreiber was known as a giant assassin because he did not celebrate a victory over tennis player Novak. Ok Chuck and Rafael Nadal.

In 2009, at the French Open, Kohlschreiber defeated the world’s No. 4 Novak Ok Kovichi, which caused great concern for the tournament. In September, he hired Murray’s former head coach Mills MacLagan. In 2012, he reached the semifinal of Gary Webb Open, beating Rafael Nadal.

Kohlschreiber is just one of three Germans to win 400 and more matches in the Open Era.

The German was in red this year winning the ATP Challenger in Canberra earlier this month. This is his first cup since 2017, when he dominated the ATP Tour event in Kittsburgh. What’s more, this was his first major title in 12 years and the first Challenger level since 2005 on Reunion Island.

Kwon Soon-woo (South Korea, current world rank: 83)

Kwon Soon-woo is the highest-rated tennis player in South Korea, who reached 81 at the top of the career ATP singles rankings in September 2019 and currently ranks 83rd. After entering the Top 100, Soon-woo is now aiming to enter the Top 10.

The 22-year-old, who is the only South Korean to compete in a major tournament, has so far appeared in four Grand Slams – the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, after winning 2018 in Asia. She made her debut at the Australian Open in 2009. Pacific Ocean Wildcard Play-offs in Zhuhai. He had an effective 2019 qualifying for six events, including the Wimbledon and the US Open.

The right-hander will return for the first time since appearing in the 2017 edition of the tournament, where he lost to Brazilian Joao Souza in the first qualifying match. Soon-woo was in good shape in 2019. Soon, Wu earned his first ATP Tour victory at the BB&T Atlanta Open in July last year as he battled India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

The South Koreans, who won the Challenger and Seoul Challenger titles in 2019, have been idolizing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal since childhood and dreaming of competing against the tennis stars of the future.

The talented youngster, who reached number 46 in 2015, played exclusively in the ITF Junior Circuit in Asia and Australia. He ended his junior career with 12-game and 22-set victories. He wanted to be a football player until he started playing tennis when he was 10 years old. His favorite surface is hard, and his favorite shots are from the bottom, and he shoots. His father, Yanghui, who teaches high school geography, is also a talented amateur tennis player.

Ricardas Baranakis (Lithuania, current world rank 68)

This Lithuanian tennis story originated in 2010 when he broke into the top 100 to become the first tennis player in Lithuanian history to win the ATP Top 100. Berankis’ father, Genadijus, is a taxi driver in Vilnius.

In 2016, Berankis, who reached the 50th level of her career, began playing tennis at the age of two, when her older sister took her to tennis training.

Berkanis, who currently ranks 68th in the world and has so far won 14 challenges and a future finals, will play for the first time in the upcoming third edition of the tournament at Tata Open Maharashtra.

2019 was glorious for the 29-year-old as he recorded four Challenger Series victories in France, South Korea and two in Canada. He finished 2007 as the world’s No. 1 junior in the 24-1 race with four titles, including the US Open and Orange Bowl.

advertisement