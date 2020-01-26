advertisement

Fourth test day four: England 400 from 98.2 overs (Z Crawley 66, J Root 59, O Pope 56) and 248 (J Root 58, B Hendricks 6-64) lead South Africa 183 from 68.3 overs (Q de Kock 76 , M Holz 5-46) of 465 runs.

The third inning in a match like this can be a bit boring. A ballast of 217 runs after refusing to enforce the successor usually leads to hours of relative boredom as an insurmountable lead is harvested.

Things didn’t go quite that way for the Wanderers, as England periodically lost gates long before they disappeared over the hill and far away. The whole point of not enforcing the follow-on is to completely throw the other side out of the game. But that wasn’t their obvious game plan.

advertisement

In the end, England had been saved for 248, their leadership a very healthy 465. But they did not achieve this goal in the approved manner. At some point they were 160 for six when Joe Root watched his middle-order batsmen come and go, as if it were somehow a formality that they would set a massive target over a series of blows outside the tree stump. The pitch is still Pacific, but basically true, so a big lead was needed.

The young openers were the least guilty of the batsmen. Zak Crawley was caught behind the defense; Dominic Sibley flipped his leg again, and this time he was caught at Midwicket, although these layoffs didn’t take place until the couple announced another half-century partnership. A few players are exhausted and distracted from the fold and need runs to keep the dogs in check. Joe Denly is one of them and his luck was out; An inner edge on his block ended in a stump disorder.

In contrast, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were judicial, but both succumbed to extravagant instincts. However, Jos Buttler is in this distracted category and feels uncomfortable with the crease. After a lavish free-ride, he too raved – if not out of consciousness – and when he left he was resigned. Sam Curran, a royal couple, was not prudent for long. Mark Wood didn’t either.

In the meantime, Root stayed on the fold until he was supported by the last man, Stuart Broad. The captain fell on the catch of the day from Faf du Plessis and dived spectacularly to the right as he slipped. In the second half of his innings, Root looked like he was getting out of shape, especially when trying a series of one-day shots. But at least he managed to stay there long enough to write his third and scratchiest half-century of the series.

Joe Roots 59 gave England a 465 lead over South Africa. Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Getty / AFP

South Africa’s most frugal bowler was Vernon Philander, but that was because he spent most of the afternoon in the locker room or doing a scan. It was not a great day for Philander, a reminder that it is practically impossible for cricketers to choreograph their farewell to the international stage – although Alastair Cook and Henry Blofeld have done quite well lately.

For the third time in a row, Philander was on the road in the first training session of the morning. He would later leave the field with a seedy Achilles tendon after making only nine deliveries; Then, to end his miserable day, he learned that he had won a minus point, which won’t bother him much as he leaves international cricket, but he also lost 15 percent of his game fee in his last game for South Africa Buttler say goodbye on Saturday. Ah great. The next stop on his barbecue trip is Taunton in early April, not a great place for dodgy thigh muscles.

After Philander’s release, hitting the South African batsmen was actually more comfortable than at any other time in their innings. Quinton de Kock reached his half century with only 72 balls with a slightly silky stroke. Next to him, Dwaine Pretorius was well organized and he drove hard when he got the chance.

This pair had added 79 when Stokes intervened. He found a little more bounce and Pretorius’ edge was neatly caught in the canyon by Crawley. In the next over, Wood delivered the best ball of the morning. He walked around the wicket and received a full-length delivery to leave the field and cut De Kock’s bail after going through his goal. Wood that was celebrated with a big smile for De Kock was the most coveted South African wicket in this series, an award that Dane Paterson, who is now swinging lustfully, is unlikely to overtake. Buttler got the edge and Wood had his second five-wicket move in test cricket.

The return of Wood as a force in testing is one of several trump cards for England on this tour. He may join a list of English pacemakers who have had a fleeting but significant career. This list is obviously led by Frank Tyson; it could be Simon Jones, Dean Headley and the more distant Nobby Clark and Ken Farnes. In the best of all possible worlds, Wood may need too many wickets to qualify for this list.

His success here opens up opportunities. Thanks to his excellent management and personal commitment, he has managed to prepare for test cricket so effectively that in the last two tests he was almost at his best without having played red ball cricket for 11 months. This was once considered impossible.

For England’s next trip abroad, he might play a test in Sri Lanka, a few in India, and three in Australia. Who knows? He is currently in the best team when he is fit. In the future, he could occasionally be with Jofra Archer and work with him more often. His constant presence in the squad would be a blessing for players and spectators as he always smiles at Test Cricket. – Guardian

advertisement