Students and staff at a special city school celebrate after their catering team has received a five-star hygiene rating from Derby City Council.

St Giles School, Hampshire Road, Derby, received the maximum score after an inspection by the council’s health and food safety team. This is the second consecutive five-star ranking from the city’s special school since the opening of their kitchen in January 2016.

All businesses that operate in Derby City and serve food are subject to safety inspections in accordance with the board’s inspection program, to ensure that they comply with the law.

Clive Lawrence, executive director at St Giles – part of the Spencer Academy Trust of Schools – said: “We are absolutely delighted to have a second successive five-star hygiene rating for our kitchen staff.

“Before the opening in 2016, we had all our food cooked and brought from another school kitchen. Having our own kitchen on site means that the nutritional needs of all the children who attend St Giles School can be met.

“Sarah and Kaneez, who run the kitchen, do a fantastic job. They work extremely hard and continue to provide exceptionally high standards in the kitchen of our school.

“They always go above and beyond the expectations of students and staff here in St Giles to produce delicious and nutritious food in a fully compliant kitchen.”

