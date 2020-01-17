advertisement

What does Liz Keen expect in Season 7 of The Blacklist? We’ll wait a while until we get some answers (think March), but that won’t stop us from asking the questions!

In this article, we come up with five different questions worth considering about Megan Boone’s character, who has put herself in a precarious and risky position while Katarina is still out there and hides the truth about it from Reddington. The ramifications here could be life-changing, and you really just have to hope that she is prepared for it.

For some other video insights on The Blacklist, Check out some of our thoughts on the mid-season finale below!

1. How will your communication with Katarina Rostova be? – She knows her mother is out there, but how much does Liz communicate with her? This question could come up beneath the surface because every time she speaks to her she runs the risk that Reddington will find out.

2. What is your plan if Reddington knows the truth? – It’s really more of a question than an if. We know Reddington has figured it all out in the past, and while we don’t think he would kill her in any way, there are a few other ways that the relationship could be devastating.

3. Do you behave as usual for the task force? – It is difficult to keep and keep a secret for a long period of time, but this could be something that Liz needs to maintain at the moment to avoid major ripple effects.

4. How desperate do you want to know about Reddington’s identity? – It is linked to a number of different things at the moment and since he is not Ilya Koslov, this rolls the ball in other directions. There was a time when Liz didn’t really care about knowing one way or the other, so we wouldn’t be shocked if she kept oscillating all over the subject.

5. Will something change in your personal life? – Aside from everything that’s going on with Reddington and Katarina, there were always questions about possible love interests – especially with Ressler. We don’t expect Liz to stay single forever, and we know it’s been years since the last time she had an element of love in her life. It’s at least worth thinking about, as most of the other main characters have had a love interest in more recent times.

What do you think will be on Blacklist Season 7 for Liz Keen?

What do you think will be on Blacklist Season 7 for Liz Keen?

