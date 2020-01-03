advertisement

From ongoing panel reviews to growing friction with municipal authorities, much has happened since Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party formed the government after the provincial elections in April.

There is no love lost between the UCP government and the Calgary city council, nor the Calgary Board of Education. Numerous committees appointed by the province have reports due to the Kenney government, which may set the stage of action it takes in 2020.

Here are the top five political scenarios for Calgarian to look at provincial level next year.

advertisement

Review of supervised consumer sites

Of the many panels designated by the UCP government since taking office, its committee review tasked with analyzing supervised consumer services is one of the most anticipated.

This past August, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Jason Luan launched the group in order to examine the social and economic impacts of all existing and proposed sites in Alberta, including the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Center in Calgary’s Belgline neighborhood.

The presence of the Calgary site has been a polarizing issue as Calgary police have been dealing with rising crime and disorder in the surrounding area since late 2018.

The government panel, led by former Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht, spent time this past fall listening to supervised consumer site operators, local businesses, residents, elected officials and other stakeholders in town halls across cities affected.

The committee was tasked with analyzing the evidence collected and submitting a report to the government by the end of 2019.

Supervised consumer services site at Sheldon M. Chumir Health Center saw a 2019 crime crackdown.

Darren Makowichuk /

Postmedia

Prime Minister Jason Kenney has said the review will determine whether existing sites “need to be moved”.

The review has also banned plans for a proposed site for supervised mobile consumption in the Calgary’s Forest Lawn community. Its status now remains in the air.

Education time abroad

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and the Calgary Board of Education have not seen eye to eye during the first eight months of government.

The UCP’s first budget in October raised funding for K-12 education to $ 8.2 billion, a move criticized by school districts and union leaders who argued that increasing the school population would require further investment.

The budget also eliminated a series of classroom grants, resulting in a $ 32 million shortfall for public schools that would translate into the loss of more than 300 public teaching jobs in Calgary, according to the CBE.

After the school board announced the layoffs, LaGrange called those job cuts “reckless” and accused the CBE of politicizing its funding challenges.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has not ruled out the Calgary Board of Education fire exemption after the organization’s provincial government control is over.

Larry Wong / Postmedia

In December, LaGrange launched an independent school board audit which is due Jan. 31. LaGrange said she has not ruled out the board’s exemption.

The CBE has since dropped 317 teachers’ vacation notices, saying all that work will be spared as the ministry lifts funding restrictions for school boards that allowed it to use $ 15m in one-time funding for support at the Class.

In December, CBE chairman Marilyn Dennis along with her Edmonton and Calgary Catholic counterparts wrote to LaGrange to warn of further budget shortages if the province does not fund school enrollment growth moving forward.

Uncertainty about flood mitigation

There have been mixed messages from the UCP government on the subject of the proposed Springbank dry dam.

In June, Transport Minister Ric McIver said the government was committed “to do whatever is necessary to complete the regulatory process” that has kept the project going.

Then three months later, Kenney said Springbank could be dropped for another flood mitigation option if opposition and delays continue too long.

The prime minister stated that if it looks like the project could take another decade to get off the ground due to litigation or environmental setbacks, then a faster alternative to flood mitigation may be the government’s preference.

Opponents of the Springbank Dam have insisted another site in McLean Creek, considered too costly and environmentally sensitive by past governments, should be considered the opposite.

Recruitment of a proposed Springbank dam artist west of Calgary.

Alberta.ca/YouTube

The regulatory process stalled after the provincial government submitted 8,000 pages of documents to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency last June, which was followed by the federal regulator saying it needed more information.

He blamed incomplete information in the province’s report, including a lack of details about efforts to reconcile disagreements with indigenous groups.

Tsuut’ina Council voted in July to formally oppose the Springbank dam project, with then boss Lee Crowchild saying the First Nation was “a mirror” in the process.

A war of words with the town hall

A Calgary who wasn’t the biggest fan of UCP’s October budget? Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The province’s plan forced municipalities across Alberta to bear a greater share of capital costs and cut grants to Calgary and Edmonton. The budget also raised questions about the timeline for construction of the Calgary Green Line LRT project.

Nenshi has suggested that “the project itself is in jeopardy”, thanks to UCP.

The mayor’s reaction to the UCP budget launched a fierce storm between Nenshi and members of Kenney’s cabinet.

A day after councilors questioned the lack of a $ 13m police budget, Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said “Trudeau’s mayor is not having lunch,” referring to Nenshi.

“I will not lecture from Mayor Nenshi on the funding advantages of this government,” Schweitzer later told reporters. “He needs to get his fiscal home in order and stop financing pet projects.”

Speaker Naheed Nenshi, left, and Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer, right, are seen in photos of the Postmedia file.

Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu doubled down, calling Calgary city council “scary spending” at the UCP’s annual general meeting, following the city council’s approval of the 2020 budget that contained a 7.5 percent increase of taxes on the typical family home.

Nenshi has rejected the idea that the council has failed to properly manage the municipality’s finances, saying it is the provincial government that “has been spent on spending but does not know how to manage their budgets.” He said critics within the UCP have raised “fabrications” for municipal budgets.

“I can imagine that the minister is really interested in distracting people from his budget,” Nenshi told reporters earlier this month. “Pretty neat trick.”

Time will tell if tensions manage to calm down.

Reduced street health?

The Kenney government has contracted Ernst and Young to review the Alberta Health Services organization, services and programs and had to report its findings by the end of December.

This report, due out in mid-January, will outline the methods to find the efficiency that Health Minister Tyler Shandro has said will be implemented on an ongoing basis. Shandro said the panel examined the recommendations of frontline employees.

But large labor organizations have warned that the province intends to make changes and contract services that will result in the loss of about 9,900 to 4,900 healthcare jobs.

Shandro has deflected criticism that the UCP government will seek to move to an American-style health care system, following a recent announcement to reduce surgical waiting times by shifting part of the burden on private facilities.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Other changes related to health care may come in the new year.

In November, the province unveiled a 23-member panel tasked with improving access to mental health and addiction services. The council replaced a commission set up by the previous NDP government to tackle the opioid crisis through harm reduction, treatment, prevention and other strategies.

The UCP council will provide the government with recommendations on ways to improve access to a recovery-oriented system by next summer.

AHS has also announced plans to explore the privatization of laboratory services in the province, including in Calgary, in a move aimed at examining “new patterns of service delivery”.

But the union representing public lab workers called it another sign that the UCP government “has decided that profits are more important than vulnerable Albertans.”

– With files by Meghan Potkins and Eva Ferguson

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement