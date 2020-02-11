advertisement

Three players from Bangladesh and two of their Indian opponents were indicted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after experiencing uncomfortable scenes after Sunday’s U19 World Cup final.

Bangladesh won the first World Cup with a three-goal win in Potchefstroom using the DLS method, before tensions spread between the two teams.

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, and Rakibul Hasan, who won, were all found guilty of a level 3 violation of the ICC Code of Conduct for the newly crowned champions, while Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also sanctioned.

Hridoy, Hossain and Singh received six error points. Rakibul and Bishnoi received five points for the incidents after the game.

Bishnoi, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, received two more points for failing to use language, actions or gestures that evoke or belittle a batter’s aggressive response after Avishek’s dismissal.

Bangladesh hunted a goal of 170 to win from 46 overs after India bowled for 177.

