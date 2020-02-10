advertisement

All suspects were arrested for several hours on Monday morning.

Five men, in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested in the early hours of February 10 in connection with a burglary in a phone store in Ennis, Clare.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Gardaí received a message that the break-in had just taken place in the shop on O’Connell Street and that a gray car had come from the area.

Gardaí localized the suspect vehicle and conducted targeted tracking. The car was then parked in Ballyalla Grove and the inmates fled in different directions.

A man was arrested at the scene and is currently at Ennis Garda station. After searching the car, Gardaí found a large number of stolen mobile phones.

A barrier was installed in the area, causing a car to stop on Gort Road at around 5:30 a.m. Three men in the car were arrested and taken to Ennis and Shannon stations.

Around 8 a.m., a fifth man was arrested on Drumcliffe Road and taken to Ennis Garda station.

All five men arrested are detained under Section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act.

The investigations are ongoing.

