advertisement

After winning eleven gold medals for the Philippines at the 30th Southeast Asian Games last month, the local athletics association will aim to qualify for six bets for the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

And the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) immediately sits down with the best of the Philippine Athletics Association (Patafa) and then ensures that all athletics bets that stand a chance are won the necessary financial boost.

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez discussed with Patafa President Philip Ella Juico the details of the government’s extensive support for the Olympic mission as it discussed the support of sprinter Kristina Knott, hurdler Eric Cray, pole vaulter Natalie Uy, shooter Willie Morrison and The marathon runner Christine spoke Hallasgo will receive in their respective qualification offers.

advertisement

EJ Obiena, the region’s best male pole vaulter, made it to Tokyo after just 5.81 meters last September when they met in Chiara, Italy. The 24-year-old Obiena also occupies 14th place in the world rankings. The son of the pole vault, Emerson Obiena, who also won the gold medal at the SEA Games in the second generation and trained again in Italy during the Christmas holidays.

“Our goal is to maintain this momentum (at the SEA games) at the Olympics and at the SEA games in Vietnam in 2021. We thank the PSC for its support,” said Juico when Patafa was striving for most Place bets at the Olympic Games if the Japanese edition rolls along.

The Filipino trackers won eight silver and eight bronze medals at the SEA Games, finishing third behind Vietnam and Thailand.

President Duterte has pledged great support to the government and pledged 100 million pesetas for athletes’ exposure abroad in Tokyo.

“With the President’s commitment to our national athletes, it is more than enough to maintain their overseas travel and the core team of every Olympic athlete,” said Ramirez.

With the kind permission of long jumper Marestella Torres-Sunang, marathon runner Mary Joy Tabal and Cray, Patafa sent three Olympians to the previous summer games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Knott set the SEA Games record twice in the 200 meters, the second brought her the gold in 23.01 seconds.

She simply failed to become the fastest woman in the region after nearly losing a 100m focus the next evening.

Cray, meanwhile, failed to make the jump in the men’s century jump after two false starts, but won 400 hurdles. INQ

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement