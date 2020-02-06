advertisement

He was Spartacus, of course. But the great thing about Kirk Douglas, who has lived for more than a century – with most years as a Hollywood icon and cinematic family patriarch – is that he has to use so much more than just weapons in an epic adventure. (And man, he had that down there.)

Douglas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 103, was a tried and true icon who began filming “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” and “Grief Becomes Elektra” in the mid-1940s. In the 1960s, he formed a great partnership with Burt Lancaster and received three Oscar nominations for best actor (but never won). Douglas worked until his early years, including a leading role in “It Runs in the Family” with son Michael, ex-wife Diana and grandson Cameron in 2003.

Here are the top five films to look for to commemorate Kirk Douglas’ lasting film heritage:

“Champion” (1949)

Long before Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone appeared on the screen, Douglas received his first Oscar nomination for the noir boxing drama (by “High Noon” screenwriter Carl Foreman) in the role of Midge Kelly, an all-rounder takes and becomes A great success in the ring, which is equally good at breaking hearts and betraying close confidants when the gloves are removed.

“Evil and the Beautiful” (1952)

Lana Turner was the beauty and Douglas the beast in classic melodrama – although Oscar-nominated. Douglas played the amoral film producer Jonathan Shields, who is treading an unscrupulous path through Hollywood, and Turner played the alcoholic actress Georgia Lorrison, who becomes one of the actresses he takes under his wing – and as a love interest – before he brutally leaves her behind works well for them).

“Lust for Life” (1956)

Oscar No. 3 came for Douglas with this biography about Vincent van Gogh, in which he played the artist as a tormented soul whose obsession hindered his life instead of helping him. Douglas earned the many awards for his deep immersion in the portrayal of a man who is struggling with mental health problems and who ultimately receives important support from his brother Theo (James Donald).

“Ways of Glory” (1957)

Director Stanley Kubrick struck an anti-war tone with the drama starring Douglas Col. Dax, a commanding officer of the French Army in World War I. Dax’s men receive orders that border a suicide mission when asked to attack a German contingent. After refusing to leave the trenches and go to certain death, Dax has to cowardly defend his men before her court martial.

“Spartacus” (1960)

Kubrick and Douglas have teamed up again – this time more famous – for the action-packed historical epic that cast the actor as title gladiator who leads a slave revolt and is one of the most famous scenes in film history. “Spartacus” was a box office hit, and Douglas produced one of the great movie heroes of the era, but more importantly, he campaigned for screenwriter Dalton Trumbo – one of the Hollywood Ten – and was a key figure in ending the blacklist.

