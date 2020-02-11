advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Lakers could really be America’s team this summer.

Team USA’s preliminary 44-man squad is far from the 12-man group that will travel to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but there are five Lakers on that list. And even that was enough to get the dressing room going after a victory over Phoenix on Monday evening.

Candidates ranged from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom won gold medals, to role players Kyle Kuzma (whose injury prevented him from playing at FIBA ​​last summer) and JaVale McGee.

Dwight Howard, who was one of the team’s busiest young players in 2008 at his last game in Beijing, said he wasn’t entirely sure whether to believe it.

“So my agent calls me and says,” Hey, do you want to be on the Olympic team again? “Said Howard.” At first I thought it was a dream. ”

In fact, five Lakers are a bit of a stretch at the Olympics, especially since some of them have the same striker positions. The only other NBA team with five players in the mix is ​​the Boston Celtics.

It’s also a long void for some of the Lakers’ candidates since they last played at the Olympics: James and Davis last played in London in 2012. “I don’t know, I’m getting old.”

James was particularly reluctant to be able to take part in his fourth Olympics. While he said back in September that I would like to play for Team USA again and that he was disappointed with his country’s seventh place at the FIBA ​​World Cup, he also has a keen interest in staying healthy. Since the Lakers may have been in line for a long post-season, he seemed determined to keep his options open.

“It always depends on how my body feels at the end of the season,” he said. “I hope I can do a long playoff run. And then where my mind is and then where my family’s head is. So there are many factors, but my name is behind it. ”

Others seemed more eager.

McGee was invited to Team USA Mini Camp twice, but missed the final cut. The 32-year-old 7-foot hunter hunted gold for a unique reason: his mother, USC and WNBA star Pam McGee won the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics with Team USA.

McGee said he has grown since he last played basketball for USA a decade ago. The international game, which is more receptive to tall men who specialize in defense, requires a clearer role player. Now that he has structured that in his professional career, his international career could perhaps develop in the same way.

“I think I was younger in my career, I didn’t really understand the importance of the Olympic invitation and I didn’t understand what role you have to play in such situations,” he said. “Because I’ve been invited before, but it was more than I was out there. I was more.” I want to do it, I want to do it! “Whether you do this or that, they just want you to play a role.”

Of the five hopefuls, only Kuzma played for Spurs coach and Team USA coach Gregg Popovich this summer. The two said they had more respect for each other over the summer, and Popovich said it was disappointing that a foot injury prevented Kuzma from traveling to China in the last squad.

The starting grid is of course filled with stars, so there will be many competitions for places, provided that some of Team USA’s biggest stars are more willing to play in an Olympic year than in a FIBA ​​year. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard are some of the top lights on the list.

As such, Kuzma played conservatively with his ambitions to make the list.

“It’s a blessing to just be a finalist,” he said. “As a child, I always wanted to play for the Olympic team. That was always a goal of mine. I never really knew whether it was going to happen or not, but the opportunity to be on the team. ”

In fact, there was frustration in some corners that the squad was older rather than younger. While players like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and Kuzma were invited back after an action last summer, next generation players like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were absent.

Davis, who started out as a Kentucky one-and-doed at the 2012 London Games, said this was an indication of how much veterans themselves would like to participate in the Olympic Games.

“When the Olympics come, they make sure the boys come in there when they want to play, so they’re just a lot of people,” he said. “(Younger players are) definitely have their time.”

Olympic dreams have no age limit. Howard recalled his experience of redeeming the team in 2008 when he wore his medal around his neck long after he returned. When the 34-year-old spoke about the possibility of returning, part of this youthful enthusiasm bubbled up again.

“Don’t take time for granted,” he said. “It is very special to be able to take part in the Olympic Games. It is something many people have no opportunity to do, especially in their careers. For me, season 16, it’s just incredible to have the opportunity to play. ”

