advertisement

KABUL – A suicide bomber killed five people near a military academy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack near the entrance to the government-run defense university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, early in the morning rush hour.

“Five including three military personnel and two civilians were killed,” interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Reuters, adding that 12 people were injured, five of them civilians.

advertisement

The academy, modeled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets, has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including an alleged Islamic State attack last May.

Militant attacks on Afghan and US-led security forces have continued in recent months even as the United States and Taliban militants pursue talks to conclude a peace pact. (Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Writing by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Rupam Jain and Clarence Fernandez)

advertisement