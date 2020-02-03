advertisement

The companies concerned are located in Waterford, Cork, Louth and Laois.

According to the Irish Food Safety Authority (FSAI), five Irish companies were notified of closures in January for violations of food safety legislation.

Closure orders have been issued to food companies for violations of the Food Safety Act under the 1998 FSAI Act.

The locking orders are the first to be issued in 2020. Last year, 124 enforcement orders were delivered for violations of food safety legislation in food companies in 2019, an increase of 13% over 2018.

A total of five locking orders were delivered, all of which were issued under the 1998 FSAI Act:

The exchange office , 1 Ballybricken, Waterford City, Waterford (order placed on January 3, order canceled on January 7)

, 1 Ballybricken, Waterford City, Waterford (order placed on January 3, order canceled on January 7) The African shop / Costello stores , 87 Shandon Street, Cork (ordered on January 15)

, 87 Shandon Street, Cork (ordered on January 15) Mr. Kebab , 99 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City, Cork (ordered on January 15)

, 99 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City, Cork (ordered on January 15) T / A Londis (Outbuilding consisting of a walk-in cold room, a walk-in freezer and three storage areas) New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth (order delivered on January 22, order canceled on January 27)

(Outbuilding consisting of a walk-in cold room, a walk-in freezer and three storage areas) New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth (order delivered on January 22, order canceled on January 27) Oriental town and noodle house, Keen Market, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, Laois (ordered on January 30)

More details about the closure orders can be found on the FSAI website here.

Under the 1998 FSAI Act, a closure order will be served if it is believed that a serious and immediate public health hazard is or is likely to occur in or on the property. or if an improvement request is not kept. Closing orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food business or all or some of their activities.

Closing and improvement orders remain in the reports for a period of three months from the date the order was canceled. Prohibited orders are stored in the reports for a period of one month from the date the order was canceled.

