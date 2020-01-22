advertisement

Here are the five most interesting facts about South Asia’s only ATP Tournaments.

Highest Final

advertisement

The 6-foot 8-inch Kevin Anderson with the 6-foot 201-foot single at the 2019 Championship continues to be the highest-level finale of the Open Era touring, with 6-foot 11-inch Ivo Karlovich. South African Anderson and Croatian ax Karlovic met with a stinking summit clash that not only saw a magnificent tie at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis court in Pune, but also continued to make record books.

At a combined combined height of 4.14m, this was the highest finish ever played on the ATP Tour in the open season.

As the boiling acne flew from both sides of the net, it was Anderson’s sincere determination and steel nerves that helped him achieve a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) victory and go home. his first cup from India.

Indian rule

India dominated the tournament in the tournament, as the Indian team won the title seven times. The iconic pair of Mehesh Bhapati and Leander Pace have won it five times. However, Rouhani Bopanna won it twice – in 2017 with Eva Nedunchejian and in 2019 with Divizen Sharan.

Pais-Bhupati master class

No player or team in the history of the tournament has collected the five-time Top 5 titles apart from the legendary Dublin pair of Leander Pace and Mahesh Bhatti. They were destined for an unforgettable partnership, something that was evident when in 1997 the first team to win the title in Chennai. In 1997 they won the title for the first time. They claimed two more titles in the next two editions to become the only doubles team to become a title trophy. The duo won the title once again in 2002, before adding their fifth and final nine years later in 2011.

Rich inheritance

Anderson’s triumph in 2019 marked the 10th time that he had won the Top 10 in this prestigious tournament. Before Anderson, who was six when he won the title, in 1996, Thomas Enkvist (No. 9), 1998 (No. 4) Patrick Rafter, (No. 7), Carlos Moya, 2004 (No. 9) : Ivan Lubiիչiիչ in 2006, (No. 9) in 2013, Janko Tipsarevi Վ and in 2014, 2015, 2016 and Stan Wavrinka (4 of 4) were champions.

Super Steve

Belgian star Steve Dartsis dreams of playing in the tournament because, despite being an uncontrollable player, he was impressed by the finish of his semifinal. His impressive run in the last round of the tournament ended in a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 defeat to Ivo Karlovic. Appearing in the semifinals, he became the first undefeated semifinalist in ATP Tour history (since 1990).

Source: Media Release

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement