An intruder with a large knife broke into the home of a Hasidic rabbi in a suburb of New York on Saturday and stabbed five people as they gathered to light candles for Hanukkah, officials and a witness said.

It was a terrible scene, officials and witnesses said, the violence occurred around 10:00 p.m. when numerous people celebrated Hanukkah at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, which is in an area with a large population of ultra-residents. Orthodox Jews.

“I prayed for my life,” said 65-year-old Aron Kohn, who said he was in the rabbi’s house at the time. “He started attacking people as soon as he came in the door. We had no time to respond at all. “” We saw him pull a knife out of a suitcase, “said Kohn. “It was about the size of a broomstick.”

Mr. Kohn said that after the escape, the attacker tried to enter a synagogue next door, the Netzach Yisroel congregation, which is run by Rottenberg. But the people in the synagogue apparently heard screams from the rabbi’s house and, out of fear, locked the door so that the attacker could not enter, said Mr. Kohn.

Police officers announced around midnight that a suspect had been caught, but did not immediately state whether they were investigating violence as an anti-Semitic hate crime. “The suspect has fled the scene but is currently in detention,” said a police officer.

Ramapo City Administrator Michael Specht, who includes Monsey, said a suspect was arrested in New York City. The authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s identity. “Apparently there has been a history of violent attacks on the Orthodox community in the region,” said Specht. “It’s something very nightmare-like in our city.”

Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, a group that deals with New York and New Jersey, said one of the victims was the rabbi’s son. “The house had many dozen people,” said Mr. Gestetner in a telephone interview. “It was a Hanukkah celebration.”

Peggy Green, a Jew living in Monsey, said she was at Evergreen Kosher Market around 10 p.m. when she heard that a knife stab had occurred nearby on Forshay Road.

Ms. Green said the market, which is usually open until midnight on Saturdays and was busy with people shopping for Hanukkah parties, had closed early. Ms. Green, who lives nearby, said she tried to drive near the rabbi house, but Forshay Road was blocked by a long line of ambulances and police cars. “It’s very scary,” she said, that she is Jewish in Rockland County, adding that synagogues should have more armed security.

Ed Day, Rockland County’s district manager, northwest of New York, condemned the attack. “Law enforcement in Rockland will leave no stone unturned if it subjects the culprits of this crime to swift and rigorous justice,” Day said in a statement.

The attack came after an increase in anti-Semitic violence in the New York region. On Friday, police in New York City increased patrols in three neighborhoods in Brooklyn after the authorities spoke of an “alarming” increase in incidents. Last month, an Orthodox Jew was stabbed to death by a local synagogue when he went to morning prayers. No one was charged with the attack, and officials have not determined that it is a bias crime.

Rockland County, a cluster of five cities northwest of New York City, has more than 300,000 residents. According to the state, approximately 31 percent of the population is Jewish, and the county has one of the largest concentrations of ultra-Orthodox Jews in the country.

The ultra-Orthodox population has increased in recent years when Hasidic families from Queens and Brooklyn who were not based in their neighborhood moved to the suburbs. “The community is horrified,” said Evan Bernstein, New York regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, who was at the scene in Monsey on Saturday night. “You are very, very scared.”

Orthodox Jews in Monsey were shaken this month by the recent attacks on Jews in Brooklyn last week and the deadly anti-Semitic shots at a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey. Three people, two of whom were Orthodox Jews, were killed in the market, which was at the center of a growing Hasidic Jewish community.

Officials later declared the attack an act of domestic terrorism and said it was fueled by the attackers’ anti-Semitic beliefs. While officials have not yet said whether to investigate stabbing Saturday night as a hate crime, Bernstein said the Orthodox community members he spoke to felt the circumstances as if they were under attack.

“These attacks we saw last week were unlike anything I have had in ADL in my 6 1/2 years,” he said. “And then, so it’s really related to what happened in Jersey City and now here in Monsey.” – New York Times

