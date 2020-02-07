advertisement

Five Gamecock seniors are among the 337 prospects who have been invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, announced today. The annual event takes place from February 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis.

The invited gamecocks include Punter Joseph Charlton, Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards, Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum.

Joseph Charlton

gamblers

6-5 190

Columbia, S.C. (A.C. Flora)

Senior Punter, recognized as an MVP for special teams (Jim Carlen Award) and as the most productive player for special teams, was also named the winner of the Tenacity Award for special teams and the Leadership Award for special teams – SEC selection and honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus … an average of 47.7 yards per punt, third in the country and almost three yards his own school record in the single season … he accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl … also has the best career punting average the 45.5 meter school … was a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award given to the nation’s best punter … was a five-time weekly member of the Ray’s 8 watch list … had eight points for a single game career high Missouri’s 53.4-yard average, with six punches over 50 yards, including a 63-yard … stumbled nine times for a 51.2-yard average Victory over Kentucky and earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors … Boo med a seasonally best 66-yarder in Tennessee … had a school record of 27 points of 50 yards or more and 28 were marked within the 20 with just five touchbacks.

Rico Dowdle

Back race

6-0 215

Asheville, N.C. (A.C. Reynolds)

Senior Running Back, who shared the Tenacity Crime Award … finished second in the squad with 108 runs for 498 yards and four touchdowns … received 22 passes for 167 yards … ended his career in 15th place on the school’s egg list with 2,167 yards, scored 16 rushing touchdowns … started 10 of 12 games, missed a couple of games (Tennessee and Vanderbilt) due to a knee injury … logged a pair of 100 yard rushing games, winning 102 against Alabama and Kentucky and getting eight in his career he had a season high of 21 broadcasts in Georgia. He had a career high of five receptions for 67 yards against Appalachian State on Senior Day. He was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He graduated in December.

Bryan Edwards

Wide receiver

6-3 215

Conway, S.C. (Conway)

Named Steve Wadiak MVP, MVP of the Offense (Steve Spurrier Award), the most explosive player of the offense, the Tenacity Award winner of the offense, and one of five permanent team captains voted second best coach after his senior season. Team All-SEC squad and was an All-SEC selection of the third team from Pro Football Focus … invited to play in the Reese Senior Bowl … set school records for successive games with a catch (48), career receptions (234) and Career on Receiving Yards (3,045)… with 22 touchdowns in career, took third place in school history, one behind Sidney Rice and Alshon Jeffery… led all Power 5 schools and was among all Division I receivers in the areas of career reception and SEC’s career receiving centers ranked third with 7.1 receptions per game and fourth with 81.6 yards per game in 10 games … had a trio of 100-yard receiver games, 112 against Charleston Southern, 113 in Missouri and 139 against Vanderbilt contested and giving him eight in career is … had a career night against the Commodores when he broke the school single game record with 14 receptions … had a catch in every game, in which he played and logged 25 career games, nine of them in 2019) with five or more catches At least six receptions in each of his last eight games … had nine catches for 90 meters and a touchdown at Senior Day vs. App. State… had a 75-yard touchdown reception in Missouri that took the longest of his career. He made a spectacular one-handed catch to initiate a touchdown in Tennessee. He also scored seven points for 125 yards in the season, a 17.9-yard reception average … missed the last two games of the season with a knee injury … ended in December.

Javon Kinlaw

Defensive tackle

6-6 310

Charleston, S.C. (Goose Creek / Jones C.C.)

Associated press as the first Team All-America, second Team All-America from USA TODAY, was selected by the coaches of the Southeastern Conference as the first Team All-SEC and by the AP as the second Team All-SEC was an All-SEC selection of the second Team and an all-American selection of the third team, according to Pro Football Focus … the 25th all-American selection of the first team in South Carolina football history … was selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl … with that Names One of the six winners of Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award … selected by his teammates as the winner of the MVP of Defense (Joe Morrison Award), the Unselfish Teammate Award for Defense and the Tenacity Award for Defense … selected as one of five permanent team captains … with 35 tackles and 6 , 0 bags in eighth place in the SEC … additionally four quarterback rushes, two pass breakups, two fumble restorations and a blocked kick … great game in the 2019 season opener against North Caro Lina with four tackles, one sack , a fumble recovery and the third blocked field goal of his career … recorded four tackles and a sack against Alabama … four tackles, a sack, a pass breakup, a QB hurry and a fumble recovery in Missouri … The all-American in the off-season became After four duels and a sack, he was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.… also exerted the pressure that a Stubborn Jake Fromm litter on Israel Mukuamu’s pick six late in the week forced first half … graduated in December.

D.J. Wonnum

Defensive end

6-5 260

Stone Mountain, Ga. (Stephenson)

Senior BUCK, who was named one of the five permanent team captains … accepted an invitation to play in the Reese Senior Bowl … was an all-SEC selection of the second team by the Associated Press … with the “All-Conference” award from Pro Football Focus… The Mayo Clinic List for Comeback Player of the Year, selected by Carolina coaches as Comeback Player of the Year, was also a winner of the Nutrition Award, Strength & Conditioning, and Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award 37 tackles, including 9.5 tackles at a loss and 4.5 tackles at a loss … his 29.5 tackles at a loss ranked ninth on the school’s all-time list … and were vested for their performance Kentucky named SEC Defensive Player of the Week when he had a 3.0 career-high duel It was the fourth time that the SEC had honored him for a weekly award in his career. He also lost 3.0 duels when he had a season high of seven stops at the opening game against North Carolina … intercepted a pass in Missouri and initiated a touchdown … attempted a field goal at the foot of the All-American Rodrigo Blankenship blocked in Georgia and helped the Gamecocks to a multi-time victory.

