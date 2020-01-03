advertisement

ANKORAGE – Five merchant fishermen were lost at sea when their crab ship sank and sunk on New Year’s Eve in the Gulf of Alaska was supposedly dead Thursday after search and rescue operations were called amid severe weather, the weather said. US Coast Guard

The 130-foot-high Skandies Rose crew, owned by a Seattle-based fishing enterprise and sent home to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, issued a distress call late Tuesday. Its last known location was about 170 miles (270 km) southwest of Kodiak, the Coast Guard said.

Two men who escaped from the ship capsized in a lifeboat by a Coast Guard helicopter crew and were taken to a hospital in Kodiak where they were reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

But after crossing 1,400 square miles (3,600 sq km) of sea for 20 hours with helicopters, airplanes and a logging boat, the Coast Guard dropped its search for five more crew members Wednesday evening.

“The decision to suspend an active search and rescue issue is never easy, and it is only taken after careful consideration of a number of factors,” said Rear Admiral Matthew Bell, commander of the Alaska Coast Guard district. “Our deepest condolences to the friends and families affected by this tragedy.”

The Coast Guard described weather conditions during the search as challenging, with strong gusty winds, high seas and limited visibility.

A spokeswoman said the Coast Guard had joined the National Transportation Safety Board in launching an investigation into the ship.

The dead were identified as crewmembers Gary Cobban Jr., David Lee Cobban, Arthur Ganacias, Brock Rainey and Seth Rousseau-Gano. Surviving were Dean Gribble Jr. and John Lawler.

The loss of the Skandies Rose marked the worst commercial fishing accident in Alaska in nearly three years. In February 2017, another crab ship, Destination F / V, sank in the Bering Sea and all six of the boats disappeared.

Crab fishing off the coast of Alaska ranks among the world’s most dangerous occupations, posing a multitude of risks to life and limbs chronicled in the popular reality television series “The Deadliest Capture” on the Discovery Channel. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage; Editing by Steve Gorman, Frances Kerry, and Michael Perry)

