advertisement

Fight along the way to defend the historic Kangaroo Valley

RFS chief clashes with government over fire funding

Surrounded by a mega-flame that the authorities warned could not be stopped, Batlow was still fighting last night, holding on despite the lost houses, and smothering clouds of smoke and fireplaces everywhere.

As firefighters feared and predicted, up to five fires threatened to melt in the area last night.

media_cameraFire crews went out of their way to save this Batlow house. Picture: Daniel Shaw and Timothy Dean

advertisement

At the northern end of Kosciuszko National Park, the fires of Dunns Rd, Adaminaby Complex and Green Valley were approaching the already combined fires of East Ournie Creek and Doubtful Gap Trail.

In the famous apple city of Batlow, fires rallied to save houses and extinguish fires as explosions echoed in the evacuated streets.

James Zimmerman, an RFS volunteer, posted videos of smoke and flames on Facebook yesterday.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Batlow usually has 1300 inhabitants, but yesterday it was only a few dozen robust souls.

Five gathered at the RSL to defend their homeland. “Five generations of my family have lived in this city for 100 years, I don’t go anywhere,” said Rob Ironside.

The 51-year-old said the explosions were gas bottles at an old gas station while an abandoned can factory was also on fire.

media_cameraA burned out house in Batlow. Picture: Rohan Kelly

Mr. Ironside said he sent his wife and children to the nearby Tumut community two days ago and was left behind with his 26-year-old son and 81-year-old father.

“You just have to have a good plan, be well prepared, and if everything is pear-shaped, have an escape route, that’s exactly what we did,” he said.

Frank Thatcher extinguished a fire on his porch after refusing to leave his home.

“I’ve lived here for over 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like it in my life, never,” he said.

“I’m a pretty stubborn old guy, I didn’t want to move.”

Janet Kavanagh left her house with her dog for the Batlow Bowling Club, with several houses ablaze. “Unfortunately I had to leave my 48 chickens because they wouldn’t fit in the car,” she said. “All of the Fireys were very nice to me. They didn’t say, “You shouldn’t be here, you stupid old thug.”

media_cameraThe monstrous fire was advancing towards the city. Picture: Daniel Shaw and Timothy Dean

Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative, said the authorities prepared for the loss of dozens of buildings last night.

“Significant amounts of damage and destruction are being reported everywhere in these fire areas,” said Fitzsimmons.

“In some regions, at least 15 properties are in operation at some locations.”

The streets of the resorts along the south coast of New South Wales were almost empty.

Coastal towns from the Victorian border to Nowra had been cleared, although some determined locals remained almost everywhere despite warnings from the NSW Rural Fire Service.

For most of the day, it looked like the area was being saved by the most unlikely heroes – the smoke.

An inversion layer captures the smoke near the floor and keeps the temperatures in the 20s instead of the expected 40 ° C.

media_cameraPeople watch flames burn through the bush at Lake Tabourie on the south coast. Image: Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

This was what Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative, called “a very dangerous day”.

And when the residents gathered yesterday and conditions worsened, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian sent the sobering message: “We have a long night ahead of us and I can’t help it.”

Bermagui was incredibly empty.

Michelle Madelis was worried after leaving her bush house to stay with a friend in town.

“I’m not sure whether to stay or go,” she said.

“Am I worried? Shit, yes – our plan is to go to the pond on the golf course when it gets too bad. “

It was similar in Batemans Bay. The 53-year-old Jasmin Brett decided to leave her house two days ago. She lives on her car on the beach because the evacuation center is overcrowded.

media_cameraFire crews are getting ready to protect Batlow. Picture Rohan Kelly

“I locked everything, closed every door in the house, and put a few photos in the bathtub – what can you do?” She said.

The fire on Badja Forest Road, south of Batemans Bay, made the sky smoky orange as the fire that killed three people near Cobargo on Tuesday spread further east.

Helicopters filled the Berrara Creek with water bombs, while canoes lined the banks in case the residents had to flee.

Matt Jansch, 40, jogged up and down Lakeway Ave and showered the homes of the evacuated neighbors.

His partner Nicole Grady brought her four-year-old son Josh to safety. “If I have to go on bail, I have my canoe at the end of the road and I’m gone,” he said.

At 6:45 p.m. a violent panic broke out from the south. But the fire that circled the city turned again and didn’t jump over the stream.

Originally published as Houses Burn in South Coast Ghost Towns

advertisement