Current duel Jason Peters and former trainer Dick Vermeil top the list

Harold Carmichael became the 15th member of the Eagles elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and joined Reggie White, Brian Dawkins and Chuck Bednarik.

But there are five other eagles that should be kept in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

1. Jason Peters

The Eagles left striker has just finished his 16th season in the NFL and is considered a strong candidate as soon as he becomes eligible five years after his retirement date. Peters, who turns 38 next week, recently said he wants to continue playing.

He was selected for the Pro Bowl nine times. He has anchored the Eagles’ offensive line since 2009 after starting his career as a vacant Buffalo free agent in 2004.

2. Dick Vermeil

Vermeil, who coached the Eagles from 1976 to 1982, was a Hall finalist among coaches for the league’s centennial, but ultimately the Steelers ‘Bill Cowher and the Cowboys’ Jimmy Johnson were selected.

However, Vermeil led two teams to the Super Bowl, including the Eagles’ first appearance in 1980. He won the Super Bowl with the Rams, which was based in St. Louis in 1999.

3. Randall Cunningham

Cunningham revolutionized the quarterback position during his career, both as a passer and a runner, and was the inspiration for quarterbacks like Michael Vick and Raven’s star Lamar Jackson.

Cunningham is still the NFL’s leading quarterback rusher with 4,928 yards. To show all his talent, Cunningham also has the longest barge in the history of the Eagles at 91 meters.

4. Andy Reid

Reid was the most successful coach ever in the history of the Eagles, leading the Eagles to five NFC championship games, four of which were played in consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2004. He took over a team that played 3-13 in 1998 and were in the playoffs in their second season.

Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons before spending the last seven with the Kansas City Chiefs and getting them into the playoffs six times. The Chiefs played in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

As coach of the Eagles, Reid went 130-93-1. Overall, he’s 207-128-1, a winning percentage of 0.618. He is the seventh coach ever.

5. Zach Ertz

The tight end of the Eagles, which has just finished its seventh season, is already second in team history with 525 appearances, followed by Carmichael with 589. Ertz should exceed this mark in the next season. Ertz is also fifth in team history when he receives 5,743 yards. He set the NFL record for receptions by a close end in a single season at 116 in 2018.

If Ertz can play at least three seasons, he should be an eye-catcher for the hall.

