A difficult Sunday for the outgoing Taoiseach.

As the effects of the 2020 general election continue and we wait for a final picture of the future of Irish politics, Leo Varadkar had to wait significantly longer than he might have expected to be confirmed as a member of the 33rd Dáil.

The departing Taoiseach was first seized by Sinn Féins Paul Donnelly in his Dublin West constituency, who exceeded the required quota of 8,726 preferential votes by almost 4,000.

Varadkar received a total of 8,478 votes in the first count and could not reach the quota. This number rose to 8,596 at the second count and was still slightly behind the desired number.

Count number three could not confirm Varadkar, while count number four found that on 8,706 he had only 20 fewer votes than a long night fell.

At that point, he chose a bag of popcorn to save energy and later complained that “the pizza will be cold at this point.”

A total of five points later, when the time struck at 9.15 p.m., Leo Varadkar was officially elected to Dáil Éireann with 8,763 confirmed votes.

Sunday was a much better day for Sinn Féin. The party confirmed 24 seats from 9 p.m. Of these, Cork South Central representative Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire is the first TD to be officially elected in this campaign.

Mary Lou McDonald spoke in the afternoon before a media scrum on the RDS and underlined her vision of a new government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“I want us to have a government for people,” said McDonald.

“I ideally want us to have a government that has neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael in it. I contacted other parties to investigate whether this is a possibility or not in the next few days. But I do I have to say that anyway. ” I may not accept the exclusion or talk of excluding our party, a party that now represents almost a quarter of the voters. I think that’s basically undemocratic.

“We were in contact with the Greens, the Social Democrats, People before Profit and others,” she continued.

“I said throughout the campaign – and I meant it when I said it – that we need change, we need a new government. The best result is a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, so that’s the first thing I want to test whether that is possible or not.

“I always said that I would talk to everyone and listen to them. I think that’s what adults do. I think that’s what democracy demands.”

