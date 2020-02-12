Five people were arrested and charged with conspiring to sell sanctioned Iranian oil to a refinery in China, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on February 11.

The complaint accuses four Texans and a New Yorker of conspiring to buy oil from Iran from July 2019 to February 2020, which violates US economic sanctions against the country, and then “at a great profit” to sell to a Chinese buyer, the DOJ said in a press release.

The defendants planned two oil deliveries a month, the complaint said.

Each defendant has been charged with a conspiracy and violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“With the aim of illegally enriching themselves, the accused have conspired for over eight months to work out a system for violating US sanctions against Iran, particularly the ban on foreign oil sales,” said John C. Demers, deputy U.S. Attorney General for National Security made a statement.

“Selling oil is the lifeblood of the Iranian economy. At the same time, the United States stepped up its sanctions to pressure Iran to cease its malicious activities. These defendants have assumed greed in the country. “

China is the world’s largest importer of Iranian oil, although the Trump administration again imposed sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports in 2018 after withdrawing the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

President Donald Trump hopes that the sanctions will also put pressure on Tehran to restrict its ballistic missile program and support terrorist groups in the Middle East.

Chinese customs data released at the end of January showed that China absorbed 14.77 million tons or 295,400 barrels of Iranian oil a day in 2019 – about half of 2018 imports.

Prosecutors said the defendants – Nicholas Hovan from New York, James Fuchs and Robert Thwaites from Dallas, Texas, and Daniel Ray Lane from McKinney, Texas – agreed to buy the oil and sell it to a refinery owned by the accused Zhenyu Wang, known as “Bill Wang” from Dallas, Texas.

The complaint alleges that the accused had planned to use a Polish mussel company as a straw seller of the sanctioned oil. Lane offered to wash the profits through his company STACK Royalties.

Prosecutors also allege that the defendants Fuchs and Thwaits agreed to apply for foreign passports to open offshore accounts in order to avoid reporting to the US authorities.

The defendants may face up to 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of $ 1.25 million if convicted.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Follow Cathy on Twitter: @CathyHe_ET. (TagsToTranslate) China