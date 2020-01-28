advertisement

What is literally missing at this time of year is freshness. Not to complain (I actually complain), but January is full of sweaty bus windows, beets and noroviruses, and these are just three of the traumas that force us to navigate this month.

We wake up in heated rooms with skin that feels like it has been inserted in the night. All in all, the skin feels overgrown, the make-up looks monotonous and coagulated, and the deep tones of the eyes and lips of winter feel a bit stale. But! But. You don’t have to wait until spring to freshen things up.

Due to temperature fluctuations and early evenings, I long for lighter, wetter textures that don’t sweat or get sucked into thirsty skin hungry. In the toughest time of the year, most of us want to look like the most flattering and healthiest version of ourselves.

Who has time for a full face with intense, sweaty makeup when you have enough to do to let a freshly washed batch of underpants dry in a damp kitchen?

Well-prepared skin is the key to good makeup, and it is a good scam Bobbi Brown Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm (€ 56 at the counters across the country). It not only moisturizes, but also gives your skin a delicious, false enthusiasm. It shines like you don’t eat sugar and spend eight weeks a year in an ascetic Austrian resort to detoxify your intestines and chakras.

Nars Tinted Glow Booster (€ 39 at Arnotts) Nars calls a “complexion enhancer”. It is available in four skin-colored shades consisting of pearlescent yellow and beige pigments, and promises to look natural and lime-free on all skin tones. You can wear it alone, under or mixed into the primer. Although it doesn’t have opacity in itself, it has a smooth and perfect finish.

Fresh eyes don’t have to mean bare eyes. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Sunset tones are used on the palette (€ 54 at counters across the country) – flattering pink tones and no hard-to-wear oranges – and they become portable. Blue, green and brown eyes contrast wonderfully with pink, and the surfaces vary from matt to sparkling and adapt to any inclination. Whether you want a maximum or a minimal eye, the easiest and quickest way to see a little less about it is with a decent day mascara.

It’s hard to beat Glossary lash slick (€ 16 at glossier.com) for a chic, effective black-like-priest sock mascara that doesn’t move or crumble. There is length, reasonable adult volume and lasts all day.

If you don’t feel like changing your skin or makeup routine, look for a fresh fragrance instead. Chanel Chance perfume pens (€ 75 for four at Brown Thomas) are a playful and travel-friendly way to wear the most polished “fresh” fragrance you can buy.

Simply color the fragrance with these pastel pencils and refill as much as you like. Since it is not a spray, it has the deeply pleasing quality that it is impossible to overdo it.

