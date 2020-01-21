advertisement

Qualifying for the 2020 Olympics earlier this month, the Indian women’s team is now preparing for the upcoming tournaments, starting with a New Zealand tour next January.

“We have outlined our plans for the next seven months and we have a clear vision of what we need to improve and the level we strive to achieve in the run-up to the Olympics,” Marijna said.

“Although we play very good teams on the eve of the Olympics, where we expect consistent results, it is very important to keep players’ minds and feet fresh.

“We have decided that we are all grounded in SAI, outside of Bengaluru, because this feels like home to us and from every minute standpoint, such as the region where we train, and our support system here plays an important role in our in the preparatory process. “

Returning to India’s athletic body, Bengaluru for the national coaching camp, is a case in point for the Indian women’s hockey team, though it is paying more attention at the end of the hall at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking about the review meeting earlier this week, Marijna said: “The review meeting was not at all a ‘well done, congratulations’, but more on how we almost threw the second meeting. I expressed my anger without saying a word. .

“In the first two quarters of the second game against the United States, we played something that we would never want to repeat again in the qualifying round of the Olympics,” Marijna said as she recalled what her thoughts on the team’s performance against the United States had been. players and support staff.

India play 1 in 1 game. They lost 4 to the US in the FIH Qualifying Round, but nevertheless made it to the Olympics after beating the United States 6-5, beating them 5-1 in the first leg.

“The main take away from that game was the ability of the team to fight back. That’s the quality I like about this team. They will never give up, and they have shown several times that they have a clear desire to win and play at home. a strong team brings a lot of nerves, ”Marijna said.

