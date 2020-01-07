advertisement

The North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex fitness center has opened before the grand event of the facility, set for Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.

Fitness classes began there Monday (Jan. 6), at 10950 126A St., near Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

The Jan. 18 event will feature free public skating and rentals, synchronized skating demonstrations, a Trenton Pierre artist talk, fitness demos, free weight room access, face painting and more.

Fitness and ice sports have been transferred to the new facility from North Surrey Recreation Center, which closed for good on December 22nd. The 54-year-old facility had reached the end of its “functional life,” city officials say, and those using the pool, gym and ice arenas must go elsewhere within a four-mile radius.

The North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex fitness center is now open! Fitness and yoga classes start Monday. Sign up online: https://t.co/7uBj3LmlAD pic.twitter.com/vcYnRhgrdd

The new North Surrey SIC includes three sheets of ice, which have been in use since September. The $ 52 million complex was built by Surrey-based Lark Group in a design project designed in partnership with Francl Architecture.

In June, a report to the Surrey city council detailed plans to eventually decompose and demolish the building that housed the North Surrey Recreation Center, built in 1965 and has been refurbished several times since. The city plans to replace the building with a mixed “Center Block” development that would radically change the look of the area, adjacent to the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

