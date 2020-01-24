advertisement

Ben Jones has always been fit and active.

If he wasn’t biking or running outside, he was outdoors enjoying paintball or airsoft.

Rightly so, he proposed to his then girlfriend, Lucy, up a hill in the Dovedale of the Peak District.

Following the 2015 proposal, the couple set a date in July 2017 to tie the knot.

But just two weeks before their wedding day, Ben learned the devastating news that he was suffering from primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

A few months earlier, he had gone to the movies with Lucy when, on leaving, he had severely twisted his ankle and fallen. There was no obvious cause of the accident, and he joked that he told Lucy that it was the “invisible step” he continued to run into.

But the ankle did not heal. Ben, from Sileby, sought medical help and was told that he may have sprained his ligaments. He was referred to a specialist in the lower leg.

They did several tests, but saw nothing wrong with Ben’s legs and concluded that the problem was neurological.

He then said he thought Ben might have motor neuron disease.

He was referred to a neurologist who confirmed that the problem was neurological and, although he did not have motor neuron disease, he suffered from PPMS.

According to the MS Society, “Primary progressive multiple sclerosis is called this because it is progressive from the first (primary) symptoms. Symptoms worsen gradually over time.

The first symptoms are often subtle walking problems, which develop slowly over time.

How these symptoms progress can vary – from person to person and over time.

In the long term, symptoms may worsen gradually, there may be long periods of time when they seem to stay at the same level, with no noticeable change.

The news didn’t really get around at the time, as Ben and Lucy had a wedding to prepare which took place in Cyprus a fortnight later.

They married as expected, in a beautiful ceremony in the sun, surrounded by their family.

Ben, now 36, has sometimes struggled – hot weather can seriously affect people with MS – and although he is unstable during marriage and becomes increasingly dependent on the use of a stick, he was determined to go down the aisle and not have a walking aid in one of the photos.

“We had an incredible wedding, it was really wonderful,” said Ben at LeicestershireLive.

“And then we went home and had to face the reality of this disease that had been diagnosed to me.”

The neurologist had explained to Ben and Lucy that there was no medicine he could take for the disease and that his condition would get worse.

As they returned to reality after their dream wedding, the diagnosis hit them hard.

Ben said his employer, British Gas, has been very supportive of the progression of the illness, making small changes to his work arrangements, such as allowing him to park closer to the building and providing him with a height-adjustable desk. to be changed, but succeeding every day has become an increasing challenge.

But he realized that Lucy, now 27, had to face looking at the man she loved being plagued by illness.

Ben Jones of Sileby who was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis 2 weeks before his wedding day.

(Image: Matt Short / Matt Short Photography)

So, at Christmas 2017, Ben made a decision. Life went on and he had to plan for his future. He checked the things he was unable to do and simply approached life and things differently.

In May 2018, Ben bought his first wheelchair. He was light and found it easy to move because he still had good upper body strength. However, the chair struggled with uneven surfaces.

To make things easier, Ben decided to buy a mobility scooter and a ramp to allow him to get in and out of the cars. They gave him more freedom to move around.

But things really hit home when Ben went to Hunstanton with Lucy.

He was devastated to find that he could no longer walk on the sand or descend to the sea. Instead, he just watched his wife walk the dog along the waterfront alone.

This was followed by a trip to Mallorca last year, where Ben had another life-changing experience.

“The wheelchairs are not really practical. They have trouble with curbs, cobblestones, uneven floors – they are not very well designed,” he said.

“So after a chance encounter in Mallorca, I discovered another type of wheelchair that would benefit our lives tremendously and make a huge difference.”

Normal wheelchairs have two wheels at the front and two at the rear. This wheelchair has two large wheels at the front and a smaller one at the rear, and is specially designed for use on rough terrain. He is also able to negotiate borders.

The chair is designed for everyday life and allows the user to access environments that he would not normally be able to experience.

But having already purchased a wheelchair and mobility scooter, the couple realized that they would need help if they bought one of the chairs, which cost £ 10,000.

They published a Gofundme appeal for £ 7,000 on December 31 of last year and asked people to share and donate, if they could.

In just 15 days, thousands of pounds had been donated, and currently the total collected is £ 6,861.

Ben said, “The wheelchair itself costs £ 10,000, but I’ll put the rest in there.

“I can’t believe how kind and generous everyone was in donating to this fund.

“We are close to reaching our goal, and any additional funds will go to the MS Society, which is a charity that helps people like me with multiple sclerosis.”

Lucy said, “The wheelchair we would like to get for Ben means that he can explore the beach, walk our dog in the woods and become more independent in his everyday life.

“We want to take advantage of the time Ben has spent together, do what he likes.”

Find Ben’s call here.

