There are some players available that can deliver a boost

With the NHL trading deadline on February 24, each team is speculating which moves they might or might not make.

The flyers are no exception.

More than half a season of work has shown that they are legitimate playoff competitors.

Unless there is an enigmatic lack of success on the road, the Flyers could push the Metro powerhouses like Washington, the Islanders, and Pittsburgh a little more.

It looks like they need at least one proven goal scorer, especially given the lack of two top offensive weapons – Oskar Lindblom and Nolan Patrick.

To have you out of the lineup – Lindblom because of a rare form of bone cancer; Patrick for chronic migraine headache disease – means a projected loss of approximately 50 goals.

Before he went under, Lindblom was already in the lead with 11 goals (in 30 games). That brought him to 30 km / h.

Meanwhile, Patrick had two solid seasons with 13 goals, expecting that to rise to around 20.

So far, the Flyers have come through on the offensive, due in part to the constant efforts of some of their top 6 strikers, including Travis Konecny ​​(14 goals), Claude Giroux (13), Kevin Hayes (13), James van Riemsdyk (13). 12) and Sean Couturier (12).

But none of these guys is in the top 20 of the NHL.

And if you go into the overall point statistic, Konecny’s 38 points that the Flyers lead are not even in the top 30 of the NHL.

In the eyes of some, the Flyers need another experienced striker who may be able to score a clutch goal, especially when the Flyers reach the playoffs.

You have tried this in the past.

In 2013, they had already signed a deal with Arizona at the end of February to bring Simon Gagne back. Gagne scored only five goals in 27 games.

Two years earlier, shortly before the close of trading, they opted for the sniper Kris Versteeg from Toronto. The results were incredibly similar to Gagne’s: seven goals in 27 games. (Versteeg scored six points in 11 playoff games).

Then there was the acquisition of Ville Leino from Detroit on February 6, 2010 and shortly before a deal with Tampa Bay for Vinny Prospal on February 25, 2008.

Leino didn’t do much of the rest of the regular season, but caused a sensation in the playoffs with a total of seven goals and 14 assists in 19 games.

The following year he scored 19 goals and 53 points. In this case the trade (Ole-Kristian Tollefsen and a draft pick for the fifth round) was a success.

Prospal also held its own. He scored four goals and 14 points in 18 games, then went 3-10-13 in 17 playoff games.

So can the flyers improve their chances of reaching the playoffs and maybe succeeding for a change? You haven’t won a playoff series since the 2011/12 season, the longest drought in franchise history.

One player they could have used was ex-Devil Taylor Hall. But he was sent to Arizona.

Other snipers reportedly on the trading block are the New York Rangers (Chris Kreider), the Los Angeles Kings (Tyler Toffoli), and the Chicago Blackhawks (Brandon Saad).

The first two are unrestricted free agents, so any deal would be a rental for them. Saad has one year left for his $ 6 million contract.

Chuck Fletcher, General Manager, has to ask himself the following question: Are the Flyers about to have a serious argument and only have one or two stars to win the Stanley Cup?

Or are you a young team that needs a year or two of experience before it does any harm?

Also, what do the flyers have in relation to trading chips? Are you ready to give up a Joel Farabee or Morgan Frost for a star power striker who can deliver at times of crisis?

If it is just a rental, it is highly unlikely.

So the guess here is that the flyers will try to do some kind of trade that not only fits their offensive needs, but also their budget.

But if Fletcher thinks he can wait for that moment and eventually get Lindblom and Patrick back in the ring, all bets will be void.

Wayne Fish: flyingfishhockey.com

