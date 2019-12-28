advertisement

Seven players from the 2019-20 squad hit the cut

If you only have a few days to put together a Flyers All Decade team with hundreds of players and games, the holiday week is definitely not going to be boring.

Especially when it comes to difficult decisions: Mike Richards or Brayden Schenn? Brian Boucher or Carter Hart? Shayne Gostisbehere or Mark Streit?

Here are the criteria by which we made the last calls: A player only had to appear in a flyer uniform for at least one season (from 2009-2019) and was judged on the impact he had or had in his time Philadelphia.

We set it up in the same form that is used for a game night.

So, let’s go:

FORWARD

1st line: Claude Giroux (LW), Sean Couturier (C), Jake Voracek (RW).

2nd line: Scott Hartnell (LW), Danny Briere (C), Wayne Simmonds (RW).

3rd line: Simon Gagne (LW), Jeff Carter (C), Travis Konecny ​​(RW).

4th line: James van Riemsdyk (RW), Mike Richards (C), Jaromir Jagr (RW).

DEFENSE

First pairing: Kimmo Timonen (LD), Ivan Provorov (RD).

2nd couple: Matt Carle (LD), Chris Pronger (RD).

3rd couple: Shayne Gostisbehere (LD), Braydon Coburn (RD).

TORTEURE

1. Brian Elliott.

2. Brian Boucher.

TRAINER

1. Peter Laviolette.

AWARD

Forward: Brayden Schenn, Oskar Lindblom, Nolan Patrick, Michael Raffl.

Defense: Mark Streit, Radko Gudas, Travis Sanheim and Andrej Meszaros.

Goalkeeper: Carter Hart, Ray Emery, Steve Mason and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Now of course there are some explanations.

It starts with the 2009/10 season mentioned when the Flyers last reached the Stanley Cup final.

In fact, the Flyers have only made it to the second round twice this season (the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns).

The best reminder to Boucher is that he started the 2010 championship round parade by beating New York Rangers’ future Hall of Fame goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist to find out which of the two teams went into the playoffs.

Great performance in a big moment.

There is no doubt that Hart’s future looks very bright, but since it is difficult to find someone who has just finished his first year, we will take a break in this regard.

Also in the 2009/10 season, Richards led the Flyers with 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points. People predicted that he would be the next Bobby Clarke.

In the end it didn’t work out that way. But Richards played a major role in his last two seasons in Philadelphia before being sent to Los Angeles for Schenn and Simmonds.

Schenn never fully exploited his potential with the Flyers, although he made substantial contributions to the Stanley Cup, which the St. Louis Blues won last June.

Back to the goalkeeper was by far the most difficult category.

We drove Elliott as number 1 because he is not only a good performer on the ice, but also a leader in the locker room.

While Emery, Mason and Bobrovsky all had their moments, Elliott was the most stable character in the bunch (and with Flyers Netminders this is rare here).

Aside from Richards-Schenn, there wasn’t much debate for the top 12 strikers.

One might be surprised at the Jagr choice. Just ask Giroux or Hartnell what Jagr’s presence in their line meant for them.

Hartnell had a career year and scored 37 goals. At that time Giroux posted a career high of 93 points.

Jagr not only taught his teammates things on the ice, but delighted the entire team with his tireless training program.

Imagine that these 12 strikers all played together in their prime. The third row by Gagne-Carter-Konecny ​​is still the first for most teams today.

The six defense selections were equally impressive.

While Pronger was only here for a short time, like Jagr, he did a lot to set a good example. If he hadn’t had the eye injury, who knows how far the team would have gone from 2011-12?

Apart from a dream tandem by Mark Howe and Eric Desjardins, you can hardly imagine a better pairing than Ivan Provorov and Kimmo Timonen.

In a way, they’re similar: fanciful, cunning, opportunistic, articulate, and proud to wear the Flyers logo.

As for Laviolette, it reminds us more than a little of another somewhat strict trainer called Keenan.

Laviolette got the most out of this team’s talent from 2009-10. Without a bit of turmoil in the goal, the Flyers might have won this Chicago Blackhawks series, and Laviolette would be mentioned in the same sentence as the late Fred Shero.

The past decade wasn’t too good for the Flyers, but they certainly had more than their share of exciting players.

If you think about it, the beginning of the next decade also looks promising.

Wayne Fish: flyingfishhockey.com

