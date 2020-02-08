advertisement

The Holy Ghost Prep graduate says, “I love what I do.”

When Jim Jackson sees a Flyers goal, “SCORE!” Shouts and turns to Keith Jones for analysis of the repeat, there is an important third party who makes sure that everything goes right.

That would be Bryan Cooper, who is responsible for all television programs and works behind the scenes in the production truck in front of the Wells Fargo Center or another NHL arena on the North American continent.

The Newtown resident loves what he does and shows it.

Cooper is now celebrating his 30th anniversary in this role and has been practicing hockey for most of his life – first as a youth player in Connecticut, later at the University of Wisconsin, then as a television employee at ESPN and finally at Flyers.

At 63, he still exudes enthusiasm and works with Jackson, Jones and Bill Clement.

In fact, it was Clement who was instrumental in Cooper’s landing in Newtown four decades ago – and with the Flyers production team.

“When ESPN ’89 lost the hockey contract, I said it was time to go,” Cooper recalls. “After producing the ’89 NBA finals, two guys I worked with, Mike Emrick and Bill, were hired by the Flyers after they also left ESPN.

“It was as if they said:” We know a man. “So I literally and figuratively followed them – I followed Bill directly into the same neighborhood in Newtown for a generation.”

Cooper started again in his hometown of Connecticut. He played hockey with Bruce Connell, whose father Scotty was a NBC producer.

When ESPN was founded in 1979, the older Connell and Chet Simmons jumped on board.

Before that, Cooper was in the NBC offices and soon helped out as a teenage intern.

“I was literally a runner (intern) for NBC when I was in high school,” Cooper says. “It was around 1974. We would go to different games.” I would go to games in Madison Square Garden. I played the weekend finals here in Philadelphia over the weekend.

“I played hockey. Bruce played hockey. Scotty was a hockey lover. And that’s how we got there.”

After graduating from Wisconsin, where he was a communications major, Cooper finally started working at ESPN. In 1982 he produced Indy car racing, NASCAR and golf. He was traveling an estimated 300 days a year.

During his time at ESPN, he had the pleasure of producing the Flyers’ 1987 flight to the Stanley Cup final, including the brawl in Montreal and the famous 6-game victory over Edmonton in the Spectrum.

Then there was the five-hour overtime game in Pittsburgh in 2000. And let’s not forget the four OT playoff game on Easter Sunday 1987 (Islanders-Washington) where Clement and Emrick finally took off their jerseys and Bill wore his tie like a headband.

“Just to see Mike Emrick in a tank top was pretty memorable now,” says Copper, known as “Coop,” with a laugh.

“I don’t think they used this picture when they put it in the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.”

Cooper soon found Philadelphia to his liking. The beauty of Bucks County, convenient access to I-95 and Trenton train station made the decision to stay easy.

“Most of I-95 was completed then,” Cooper says. “So it was convenient to go to Trenton by car or train to Manhattan, or go south to go to Philly.”

Bryan and his wife Laurie have three children – Kathryn, 28; Grant, 26, and Alexandra (Alex), 24. All are involved in different areas of the media business, with Kathryn leading the wave through her work at CBC, MSG, SNY and soon also at the Olympic Channel / NBC.

Grant was a top hockey player for Holy Ghost Prep at the time.

“All of our family members are hockey lovers,” Cooper explains. “They were there for the Heartbreak 2004 (conference finale against Tampa Bay), the miracle of 2010 (four-game comeback against Boston).”

Speaking of which, Cooper may call Game 7 in Boston the highlight of his hockey career.

“It was just the most incredible moment for me that I attended,” he says. It was an expensive feed.

“But suddenly we’re 3-0 on the ground and I think what a waste of money that was. Then the Flyers score, then they score again. When they did it equal, there was a seven because of the feed.” So it was “goal in Boston, cut, they’re watching here (at the WFC), countdown 3-2-1, taking Philadelphia.” And the place is going crazy! It was great. “

These are the highlights of the snapshots that make him keep coming back.

“I just love what I do,” he says. “But it has become more difficult to make the game. Exactly the direction the league has taken to make this game the fastest in time, and it is. It’s not a problem if they miss advertisements they want, that this thing takes less than two and a half hours. “

His advice to a young, aspiring producer?

“Have passion for what you do,” he says. “I do it because I love the game. I love all this media television life. Every time I drive into this truck, I don’t know what the story will look like that night. I don’t know who the star will be.

“My job is so easy. If you have people like Jim Jackson, Bill and Keith. You are just so good – and now you have Taryn Hatcher – and they tell the stories.”

The team of five is as professional as it gets.

“When you work with Keith and Bill, you see the game differently,” Cooper says. It’s fabulous. ”

The Coopers still hope that the Stanley Cup will return not so long ago.

“I really enjoy that,” he says. “As I said, my children remember some heartache conditions. In our family it is like this:” When are we going to have a parade? “I would like to be on a float when that parade is over.”

Wayne Fish: flyingfishhockey.com

