There are many encouraging signs for the second half of the 2019-20 NHL season

LOS ANGELES – If the Flyers’ ultimate goal this season was to only reach the playoffs, they are in pretty good shape as the schedule starts in the second half.

Due to an excellent home record (13-2-4) and relatively good health, the Flyers are positively positioned in the overall ranking.

In the Metropolitan Division they were once in third place. Only a 7-0-0 run from Columbus prevented Philadelphia from holding the last place on the wildcard more firmly.

Three defeats in the first four games of the Flyers on the current six-game journey that took place in Arizona on Saturday evening somewhat glossed over the encouraging first half, but there were some positive signs.

For one thing, they have included a number of first-year players, including Joel Farabee, Mikhail Vorobyev and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

And let’s not forget that veterans Matt Niskanen, Kevin Hayes, Justin Braun and Tyler Pitlick are new to this team.

Coach Alain Vigneault should be honored for making the most of players like Travis Konecny, who was recently named his first NHL all-star game, and Ivan Provorov, whose nine goals have already surpassed the previous year’s total.

Another plus: The Flyers only used two goalkeepers, Carter Hart and Brian Elliott. That is after setting a franchise record of eight due to injuries, etc. last season.

One number that jumps out of the set is the positive goal difference of the Flyers, which despite the loss of 16 losses in San Jose, Los Angeles and Vegas remained a plus of nine.

This is in sharp contrast to the last season, in which the Flyers had a minus of 37.

The Flyers scored an average of 2.76 goals per game, which corresponds to ninth place in the NHL.

Much has to do with the constant work of Hart and Elliott, who not only answered the bell every night, but also kept the flyers in games when they just didn’t have it.

Elliott in particular has already exceeded expectations. He was re-signed, which many thought was a replacement role, but basically he was just playing well enough on the street to almost justify an even platoon arrangement.

And look at defender Philippe Myers, who was technically another rookie this season. Despite being sent to the Phantoms earlier in the season and being driven in and out of the lineup with Robert Hagg, Myers posted a plus of 17 for eye openings.

We are not sure how high this number needs to be to keep the towering backliner busy, but the guess is that we need to get closer to it.

Make no mistake, the flyers still have a lot of room for improvement.

After indefinitely losing some of the young men like Farabee and Vorobyev due to a rare form of bone cancer and Nolan Patrick due to a chronic migraine headache, they must continue their careers.

Perhaps the promising rookie Morgan Frost in Allentown can be strong enough to earn a ticket to Philadelphia. There he demonstrated first-class talent for a while. It’s just about showing this ability every night.

Veterans Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes have all had a strong second quarter.

A big negative that hangs over the flyers was their roadplay. Before the game in Arizona, the record was 9-12-1, which was the only under-500 mark among the other top 10 teams at the Eastern Conference.

Much of this has to do with Hart’s accomplishments outside the Wells Fargo Center, where he only scored 2: 8: 1 with 3.84 goals against the average and 0.855 savings.

On the other hand, Hart is 11-1-2 with the WFC with a GAA of 1.49 and a saving of 0.947 percent.

One can say with certainty that one of Vigneault’s main goals in the second half of the year will be to restore Hart’s confidence on the road. If he wants the majority of starts on the road, his track record on the track has to improve dramatically.

Otherwise, the flyers seem to be directing things in the right direction.

Their schedule is cheap in that they only play three games outside the Eastern time zone: St. Louis on January 15, Dallas on March 20, and Nashville on March 21.

The Flyers also have a 7-2-2 record against the Metro division and ultimately the fight is won or lost there.

The Flyers missed the playoffs last season and have not stayed at home in a row since 1992-94. It seems that they want to continue this series by returning to the off-season campaign.

Wayne Fish: flyingfishhockey.com

