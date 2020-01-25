advertisement

The Olympics, Stanley Cup Playoffs and more are on the list

When I was waiting to receive the coveted Stan Hochman Award from the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association the other day, I realized that I played some hockey games in my time.

Maybe a few thousand.

How many of them come to mind in detail, as if they happened yesterday?

For space reasons and in order not to take up too much time, we should choose the top 10.

And as with the old top 10 lists that highlighted the ha-ha-ha David Letterman show, we should play these games in reverse order to get a big boom in the end.

Our live games of all time (1971-2020):

No. 10 – Rendez-vous ’87, Game 1, February 9, 1987: This exhibition was the last major confrontation between the dying Soviet Union – communism fell two years later – and the NHL. Dave Poulin, one of the greatest captains in Flyers history, scored the winning goal in a 4-3 win when a Mario Lemieux shot deflected just 75 seconds before Poulin at Le Colisee, Quebec City. Poulin always made it big in the biggest moments.

No. 9 – Winter Olympics 2002, gold medal game, February 24, 2002: While the professionals had already contested an Olympiad in Nagano, Japan in 1998, this tournament had more juice because it was played on American soil in Salt Lake City, the same homeland , in which the USA won the Miracle on Ice on Lake Placid in 1980. In the decisive game with a 2-2 draw, ex-US pilot Jeremy Roenick met a poorly advised penalty in the second period late at night. Canadian Joe Sakic scored a goal in Powerplay and Canada won 5-2. Shame on you, Jeremy.

No. 8 – Stanley Cup Finale, Game 6, May 24, 1980: Ah, yes, Leon Stickle’s infamous game. The Flyers still haven’t forgiven the linesman for missing an offsides injury that resulted in Duane Sutter’s 2-1 goal. New York finally won the Stanley Cup in OT with a Bob Nystrom goal. Aviators still want Game 7, which they have never seen.

No. 7 – World Cup, 3rd game, September 14, 1996: At the first World Cup, the USA and Canada faced each other in the final of the best-of-three format. Canada won the first game of an OT thriller in Philadelphia and the United States started the second game in Montreal and set the stage for the winner. Tony Amonte scored the crucial goal with 2:35, and goalkeeper Mike Richter, a product of the Germantown Academy and from Flourtown, Pennsylvania, fought for a 5-2 win. Oh, the Canadians cried in their beer that night.

No. 6 – Flyers-Soviet Red Army Game, January 11, 1976: This game had it all: The Soviet team had an undefeated tour of NHL teams behind them. In the meantime, Flyers owner Ed Snider claimed public hatred of everything Russian. Bobby Clarke had also cut Valeri Kharlamov’s ankle in the 1972 Summit Series. When Ed Van Impe Kharlamov made an encore, the Soviet team escaped, came back and was thrown back 4-1. When you stand in the parking lot where the Spectrum once stood, you can almost still hear the roar of this crowd.

No. 5 – Winter Olympics 2010, gold medal game, February 28, 2010: This game was particularly popular with Flyers because the OT winner in Vancouver was scored by their “favorite player” Sidney Crosby. That being said, it was the best Olympic gold medal game ever played. The American Zach Parise scored a 2-2 draw within 24 seconds before Crosby took on the hero role in extra time. Another reason for Philly fans to boo whenever “Sid the Kid” comes into town.

# 4 – Stanley Cup Semifinals, Game 6, May 25, 1994: In perhaps the greatest single-game performance I’ve ever seen, New York Rangers captain Mark Messier underlined his guarantee of beating the Devils with three Help goals and help a 4-2 win with another, the series ending 3: 3. N.Y. would win game 7 and then win his first Stanley Cup in 54 years by defeating Vancouver in the final. I call him Captain Clutch.

# 3 – Stanley Cup Quarter-Finals, Game 7, May 14, 2010: Talk about unlikely comebacks … The Flyers went 3-0 in the best-of-seven series against Boston and took part in the game 3-0 lost 7. But at that time, the Flyers were only the third team in history to prevail after a 3-0 deficit when Simon Gagne made the comeback with a 4-3 win. You are still talking about it.

# 2 – Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, May 28, 1987: For all the world it looked as if the Edmonton Oilers had won this series after taking the lead over the Flyers 2-0 in the first season had taken over. But Philly returned to a goal in the second half from Lindsay Carson, another from Brian Propp in the third and finally the game winner from J.J. Daigneault to play with 7:32. Ron Hextall later said it was the loudest thing he had ever heard of the Spectrum.

# 1 – Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, May 19, 1974: Boston had Bobby Orr, the best defender in NHL history, but the Flyers had the Broad Street Bullies and that made the difference. Rick MacLeish scored the winning goal after a shot by Andre Dupont. I can still see him at the “Moose Shuffle” and later at the parade on Broad Street.

Wayne Fish: flyingfishhockey.com

