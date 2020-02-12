The return of the XFL was successful in terms of both reception and ratings. The first games inspired the social media and soccer community.

Those of us who analyze Nielsen numbers were also quite impressed.

On Saturday, Fox’s games in Houston-Los Angeles and ABC’s games in DC-Seattle had an average of 3.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The next day, Fox’s Tampa Bay-New York matchup drew 3.4 million viewers, most of the weekend. Disney’s Sunday game, which aired on cable channel ESPN instead of ABC, has really lowered the average of the weekend with * only * 2.9 million viewers.

Using unrounded numbers, Week 1 of the XFL had an average of 3,118,250 spectators per game. These are not NFL numbers, but it is nothing.

By the way, I’m not * sorry * for ABC – the radio network broadcast the Oscars on Sunday. Unfortunately, these Nielsen numbers were much higher than the XFL numbers, but in themselves a big disappointment.

The XFL 2.0 consists of eight teams. The Houston Roughnecks, D.C. Defenders, N.Y. Guardians and the St. Louis Battlehawks won the first week’s victories. At the end of these games were the L.A. Wildcats, the Seattle Dragons, the Tampa Bay Vipers and the Dallas Renegades.

ESPN is being removed from the schedule for week 2, which some consider useful and others call basic availability. The ABC sister network will challenge the New York Guardians against D.C. Broadcast defenders at 2pm. ET on Saturday and the Dallas Renegades vs. L.A. Wildcats on Sunday from 3 p.m. ET.

Fox ‘FS1 is testing the cable this Sunday with the St. Louis Battlehawks against Houston Roughnecks at 6 p.m. ET. FS1 has lower national sales and brand awareness than ESPN. The day before, the Fox broadcaster will broadcast the Tampa Bay Vipers against Seattle Dragons at 5 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl LIV: The Most Famous Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, From Paul Rudd to Melissa Etheridge (Photos)

Super Bowl LIV (54 for some of you) is here and will see the San Francisco 49ers compete against the league’s reigning MVP in Patrick Mahomes, the Legion of Zoom, and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been 50 years since red and yellow were in a Super Bowl game. Here are some of the famous faces that will cheer them on, along with all the drunks who are tailgaters (sorry chiefs fans) when the team goes to Miami for the big game. Getty Images

Paul Rudd: It seems irresponsible not to start this list with Paul Rudd, who is arguably the most well-known celebrity known not only as a die-hard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, but also of the city’s baseball team, the Royals. When the Royals won a place in the playoffs in 2014, Rudd, who grew up in Lenexa, Kan., And attended the University of Kansas, jokingly invited fans to a party at his mother’s house. Getty Images

Rob Riggle: The funny man and former Navy grew up outside of Kansas City in Overland Park, Kan., And was also an integral part of the Royals’ last two World Series campaigns. Riggle told a blog by the Chiefs team that he had been waiting his whole life for the Chiefs to go to the Super Bowl. Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis: Although Sudeikis was younger than Paul Rudd, he attended the same school in Kansas as the superhero. He was also an integral part of the games during the Royals’ playoff runs and was a staunch fan of Kansas City. In the photo above, he even wore a t-shirt from a popular Irish puppy in the historic Westport neighborhood of Kansas City. Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet: The actor “Modern Family” grew up on a cattle farm in Kansas City, Kan (which is different from Kansas City, Mo). But if you’re questioning his love for Chiefs, just scroll through his Instagram to see photos of him in the locker room and a video of him beating the drum during home games. Getty Images

Brad Pitt: If Paul Rudd is the most famous actor known as a Chiefs fan, Brad Pitt is simply the most famous Chiefs fan. While walking across the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, which happened to happen the same day the Chiefs stamped their ticket to the big game, other Chiefs fans tossed Pitt a hat to rock on the carpet. Getty Images

David Koechner: The “Anchorman” actor, from Tipton, Missouri, also had the honor of playing the drum during a Chiefs home game, and was often seen playoff games during the Royals with Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Jason Sudeikis, and Rob Riggle , Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge: The country rock icon from Leavenworth, Kan., Is a long-time supporter of red and yellow. She even sang the national anthem before the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots last year. Getty Images

Henry Cavill: The Kansas City Chiefs have a Superman, which fits because the cartoon character grew up just above the state border in Kansas. Cavill, however, is English from Jersey in the Channel Islands. However, that didn’t stop him from cheering on the Chiefs on his Instagram. Getty Images

Tech N9ne: Everyone from the 816 knows the effects and meaning of the rapper Tech N9ne, whose real name is Aaron Yates. The artist, born in Kansas City, Missouri, has been preparing for the city from day one. Getty Images

Heidi Gardner: Since Jason Sudeikis left the cast, Gardner has been on the Saturday night live for the heartland. The comedian, born in Kansas City, Missouri, attended both the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri. Getty Images

John Amos: The legendary actor “Good Times” and “Roots” is – among many other films and television series – not only a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, but actually signed a free agent contract with the team in 1967 before he was cut. Kansas City Chiefs

Kevin Willmott: The Oscar winner, whom he won for writing “BlacKkKlansman” with director Spike Lee, also teaches film and media studies at the University of Kansas. He said to The Kansas City Star: “I’ve been a fan since fifth grade when I got a Chiefs vs. Vikings electric soccer game over their Super Bowl win for Christmas.” Getty Images

David Cook: The DSDS winner grew up as a Chiefs fan near the Arrowhead Stadium in Blue Springs, Missouri. Getty Images

