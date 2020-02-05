advertisement

The very first trailer for Chris Rocks Saw has just fallen off and looks just as scary as the original.

Entitled Spiral: From the Book of the Saw, this restart will stage Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols in an expected, awesome, yet revived version of the classic Noughties Gore.

Although the trailer remains relatively clean of the inevitable blood and bowels, the tension is palpable; with a notch that put the hair on my neck on edge.

You can watch the trailer below:

The trailer begins with two police officers who are traveling in a car. One shows the other – more cynically – a photo of his wife and children. For a moment, it’s like we’re on the buddy’s territory. to stop joking her back and forth.

A third policeman calls them and tells them that an officer has been dropped. A shiver calms down on her expression as they walk to a dark track that is cornered with police tape.

It becomes clear that something terrible has happened and that police officers have been targeted. And the presence of a saw makes it very obvious that at least one necessary part of the body is cut off.

As a longtime fan of the legendary horror series, this is a clear passion project for Rock, 54, which is said to bring a bit of humor to the dark narrative.

When Rock spoke to IGN at a Television Critics Association press event in January, he revealed:

I often go to a movie or watch a TV show and ask, “Wow, you know, two jokes made a big difference.

I love Saw, but I thought, “Wow, it has almost no humor at all.” So it seemed like a good place … good fertile soil … by the way, the new Saw, which I saw like a rough cut. It’s still Saw … it’s bloody, it’s bloody, but there’s a dash of humor here and there.

We’re not revising it, it’s not a scary movie, it’s saw.

In addition to producing the film, Rock will play a major role as a detective investigating crimes related to the scary Jigsaw Killer, with Jackson playing his father.

From May 15, 2020, Spiral: From the Book of Saw will be shown in British cinemas.

