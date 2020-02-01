advertisement

With the kind permission of EBS

To celebrate the season of love, we teamed up with the EBS Mortgage Masters to host a special film screening for first-time buyers.

Last year we organized a number of special film screenings with EBS. Don’t worry if you missed it, we’ll bring them back in 2020 with a Valentine’s Day screening of Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) in Dublin’s legendary Thomas Prior Hall.

Is right next to the RDS, Thomas Prior Hall is widely regarded as one of the best venues in the country. From weddings and conferences to everything in between, the beautiful surroundings and authentic 19th-century look really set it apart from any other place in the capital.

advertisement

The reason why we hold this event on Tuesday February 11th should make your life easier when you shop there for the first time. It can be difficult to know where to start or who to talk to. So it’s not a bad way to get the ball rolling when you have the most experienced people in the business on hand!

Neither does it hurt when there is a free reception with drinks and prizes to be won …

With an all-star cast like Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Kevin Bacon and Julianne Moore, nine years after its release, it’s still as good as ever. If looking at a Rom-Com is not enough, there is a hell of a lot more to see at night:

Free drinks reception with delicious food served at 6.30pm

Special screening of Crazy, Stupid, Love – from 7.15 p.m.

Competence when buying a new home

Individual interviews with EBS Mortgage Masters

A fabulous take-away goody bag

All you have to do to participate in this free event is to fill out the form at the bottom of the page.

(Please note: The number of participants at this event is limited. To register your interest in tickets, simply fill out the registration form below. We will contact you when you are selected to participate.)

The lending criteria and conditions apply. EBS. D.A.C. is an authorized representative and service provider of EBS Mortgage Finance (a wholly owned subsidiary of EBS d.a.c.). EBS d.a.c. and EBS Mortgage Finance are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. You can find information on EBS data protection here.

Click here if you cannot see the form.

(FORM)

With the kind permission of EBS

advertisement