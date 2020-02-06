advertisement

Ice is, after all, ice.

So when Brooklyn McDougall decided to trade in her hockey skates for a more graceful variety of skating, it didn’t take her long to get the hang of the sport.

“I wanted to try something new,” explained the 21-year-old Ernest Manning High School graduate. “I learned to skate at the Oval, I did my first Oval hockey camps. The oval has always been a part of my life, though I hadn’t skated fast before. But it had always been in the back of my mind. It was kind of the perfect opportunity to try out the sport. When I did, I fell in love with it, so I made the key. “

That was five years ago. McDougall was playing in her first year of midfield Triple-A, the youngest on her team; she had made it to the Alberta Winter Games hockey team and was on the U18 breakthrough when she decided to change things up.

Although it is early, she has now begun to reap the fruits of her labor.

McDougall is one of six Canadian long skaters to make their World Cup debuts on Friday and Saturday at the ISU competition in the Olympic Oval. Overall, Canada will be represented by 27 athletes.

It’s been a first season for the young Calgarian. A member of the next generation, she won top international medals at the Four Continents championships last week in Milwaukee, something she had never done before. That included a silver in the 500m, second only to Korea’s Min Sun Kim, and a team gold along with Quebec’s Noemie Tribes and Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman.

“It was tremendous,” McDougall smiled. “I think it was the best fun I’ve had racing. Getting into it, I wasn’t really sure what to expect; I just wanted to focus on my race and it didn’t matter who was out there from other places. I just trusted myself and my race plan and came out and had a blast. I didn’t expect a medal but coming up with a silver was extraordinary.

“Putting that momentum into the squad later that day was also amazing. It was a tremendous weekend and using that momentum this weekend, I think, will be extremely important.”

To finally get on the podium makes all the hard work so worthwhile.

“I think this season, seeing as we started training in May and June, was tough training and it’s important to come in those hours early,” she said, “focusing on small goals each week and knowing that you’ve put in the work and can trust yourself to compete when it matters. “

As a neophyte, she’s trying to collect as much as possible from the elite skaters around her.

“I’m training with the national sprint team right now,” McDougall noted. “We have three Olympians on our team: Gilmore Junio, Marsha Hudey and Kaylin Irvine. I’m trying to suck them dry from all their expertise and I just learn from them every day in practice. They bring so much energy different for the group and it’s really interesting to see my Olympic dream come true. I’m following in their footsteps and learning from them every day. I think I’m so lucky to have them on my team. “

This weekend will also provide an opportunity to show her city how much she really is.

“It has been a dream of mine to represent my country and I have done it in international competitions before, but being in my own city is very special to me,” she admitted. “I have so many family members and friends coming to see. It will be a little nervous, but I will try to take advantage of this to my advantage this weekend.

“I think I definitely had goals set for the season,” she continued. “Training with the national team, I knew it was a bit of a transition year. My mental strength has grown so much this year and I think my goal was to make the World Cup 5 in Calgary and gain more international experience. the whole trip, so I try to make some achievements every year and see where it takes me. “

The competition starts at 12:30 pm. Friday.

