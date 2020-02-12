advertisement

The show, which is set and filmed in Northern Ireland, seems to be a hit.

It was recently announced that James Nesbitt will star in the new BBC One detective drama Bloodlands, produced by Line of Duty production company and bodyguard inventor Jed Mercurio.

And we finally have some information about the show and it sounds like it’s going to be a hit.

In addition to James Nesbitt, Lisa Dwan (Top Boy, Trust), Lorcan Cranitch (Fortitude, The Dig), Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street, Wiener Blut) and the legendary Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game Of Thrones) play.

These are just a few of the names that appear in a strong cast.

The BBC also released action points for the show, which said the show will focus on Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick (Nesbitt).

When a car is pulled out of Strangford Lough with a possible suicide certificate, Brannick quickly connects it to a notorious cold case of enormous personal importance.

Bloodlands is chasing the legendary assassin “Goliath,” an explosive cat-and-mouse game “that has never seen higher stakes.”

We are already addicted.

Jed Mercurio, executive producer of HTM Television and creator of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, says: “HTM Television is honored that such a prestigious cast will bring to life Chris Brandon’s exciting, thought-provoking series Bloodlands.”

Bloodlands is produced with the support of Northern Ireland Screen and filmed across Belfast.

No series release date has been announced.

