advertisement

(ABC News) – The moon will hit your eye like a giant snowball this weekend.

The “snow moon”, which is the first of four super moons to take place this year, will rise this weekend and, according to astronomers, will peak at 02:33 CET on Sunday.

According to Rick Fienberg, a spokesman for the American Astronomical Society, the moon will appear larger and brighter than normal because the full moon will be near its perigee when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to Earth.

advertisement

“From an astronomer’s perspective, a super moon is nothing special. However, most people are more likely to notice when it’s so bright, “he said.

Indian tribes were the ones who introduced the nickname “Snow Moon”. According to NASA, the full moon light made the snow-covered ground particularly bright.

Spectators who miss the super moon this weekend have more chances to watch the event this year. According to astronomers, three more super moons are planned for March 9, April 8 and May 7.

Fienberg said the April super moon would be approximately 4,500 kilometers closer to Earth than the February one.

“We have anecdotal evidence that more people are looking at the moon when it’s a super moon,” he said. “It’s great to have more people looking at the sky and appreciating it.”

advertisement