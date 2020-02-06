advertisement

This week, people in San Francisco got a first look at the phenomenon fondly known as the Keanusance, a term that refers to Keanu Reeves’ sudden ubiquitous presence in a series of controversial roles that began last year. We’re talking about everything from his voice work for Duke Caboom from Toy Story 4 to the new John Wick movie, as well as upcoming titles such as Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Another addition to that list is still just over a year away from the release, but Keanu has made waves this week because he has started filming his role in it. We are of course talking about The Matrix 4 – a long-awaited fourth episode in the Matrix franchise that will hit the cinema next year, 22 years after the groundbreaking original Matrix movie first appeared on the big screen in 1999.

A local news crew, as well as an assortment of fans, apparently saw Keanu in San Francisco’s North Beach district photographing a scene for the new Matrix movie, to be released on May 21, 2021. Incidentally, the same day as John Wick 4 also opens. The Keanusance continues.

Keanu is reunited with Carrie-Ann Moss in The Matrix 4, with the duo resuming their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively. The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff. Unfortunately, Hugo Weaving will not be returning to portray the grinning, glasses and suit-clad agent Smith (he had a planning conflict), but meanwhile a new face has been added to the cast.

Andrew Caldwell, perhaps best known for his role on iZombie as Harley Johns, has joined the film in what is now described as a secret role. Henwick is said to play a neo-style female character, while actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also on board, possibly as a young Morpheus.

Lana Wachowski directs the film alongside production with Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions executive producer Grant Hill. All in all, the original trilogy has generated more than $ 1.6 billion worldwide, a total that will undoubtedly see a big leap next year.

