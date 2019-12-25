advertisement

Netflix, as well as those involved in creating the company’s first Game of Thrones alternative, may not be happy that everyone still compares it to the best HBO show ever. But The Witcher, which premiered last Friday, is almost certainly meant to replace Game of Thrones. The Witcher was just launched after Game of Thrones ended, which cannot be a coincidence. And the TV series is hardly the only one that wants to replace Thrones. Amazon and HBO have each launched their own fantasy series this year, including Carnival Row and His Dark Materials, and Amazon is preparing a Lord of the Rings series.

It will be difficult to replace Game of Thrones, but it seems that Netflix is ​​starting well: the first season of The Witcher already scores much better than the last Game of Thrones season.

Fans really didn’t enjoy season 8 of Thrones, especially the second half. The final is the lowest rated episode in the entire series, with a score of 4.1 stars out of 10 on IMDB at the time of this writing, which is even lower than it was in May.

De Witcher, meanwhile, did a lot better on the same site. According to Forbes, the show was the highest rated Netflix series on IMDB for a short time and scored better than many other great series, including Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, The Crown, Ozark and Haunting of Hill House.

Netflix’s The Witcher had an average rating of 8.9 stars at the time the report came out, before it dropped to 8.8 and paired Stranger Things for first place. However, the first season of The Witcher has much better ratings than Thrones 8 – the final of The Witcher had a 9.3 rating at the time of this writing. Although these scores are likely to drop a few points as more people watch the show, this does not change the fact that The Witcher seems to be a real winner for Netflix in its search for a replacement for Game of Thrones.

Netflix has already confirmed that season 2 is in the making for a release in 2021 a few weeks before the show was even released. In the meantime, view our Witcher review.

