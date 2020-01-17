advertisement

An artist’s impression of the upcoming Northern Gateway Enterprise Center in Chesterfield has been published.

The new building will be based near the Donut roundabout on part of the Holywell Cross car park.

The area is currently fenced due to an archaeological dig that took place last summer, but hoarding is expected to occur in the coming weeks before construction begins.

Councilor Terry Gilby, a cabinet member of the Chesterfield Borough Council’s Council for Economic Growth, said, “The new center will allow those based there to have access to internal support services to encourage and foster startups and starting businesses in a variety of industrial sectors.

“The board said that a climate emergency was in Chesterfield last year, so being eco-friendly in our next construction projects is essential.

“This building was deliberately designed to reduce its energy demand and the associated carbon emissions.

“The location of the building in the city center also allows it to benefit from the proximity of a public transport offer.

“The building will provide showers and changing rooms for occupants who cycle or commute to work.

“A building relocation plan will also help promote more environmentally friendly modes of transportation for those who use the building.”

The center will house 32 offices from 26 to 120 m² spread over three floors.

There will also be a common reception and hall, meeting rooms and a lounge on the first floor.

Developer Robert Woodhead will build the center, which construction is expected to take approximately one year and is expected to open in early 2021.

