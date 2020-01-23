advertisement

The statue of Dundee United’s most successful manager standing in front of Tannadice has been unveiled.

A campaign to raise more than £ 60,000 to immortalize Jim McLean outside the Dundee United stadium was defeated late last year.

Sculptor Alan Herriot has now completed the creation of the tribute and The Courier has been spotted in his Edinburgh studio.

The football legend is posed holding the Scottish Premier Division trophy and stands approximately 6 feet 3 inches – slightly taller than McLean’s actual size.

A plinth base has yet to be built, on which the statue will stand.

A miniature clay version of United’s boss, winner of the trophy, was revealed in August of last year. Mr. Herriot then used it to create the full-size version.

The character has yet to be tanned, a process that will begin next week, before being placed in his final abode outside of Tannadice.

George Haggerty and other members of the project’s steering group go to Mr. Heriot’s studio in Edinburgh on Friday to see the statue.

They will travel with Jim’s wife, Doris McLean.

Haggerty said: “On behalf of the fans, this is an exceptional achievement.

“Just seeing the statue before it is cast is a huge step. I think it will be a very impressive statue. Bronze will attract light.

“It will be all that the model was, but in much more detail because of the size difference.

“We are certainly delighted. It will be all the fans want.”

The group is preparing for a grand unveiling in Tannadice on May 14, the anniversary of the club’s victory in 1983.

George said, “We need to get planning permission, but there are still three months left, so we’re pretty confident that we will sort it out.”

“It will be a great day for the fans.”

Mr. Herriot will work with Cupar Carmichael and Baxter Groundworks to complete the base.

The campaign for a statue in honor of McLean – who retired from management in 1993 before a seven-year term as club president – saw early support from his 1980s management rival , Sir Alex Ferguson, who described the United Legend as “one of the best”.

Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross of Dundee also supported the campaign.

