advertisement

VANCOUVER – Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will respond on January 23 to Canadian prosecutors’ argument that Meng should be extradited to the United States for bank fraud.

The Thursday trial will complete the first phase of the extradition process, and legal experts have said that it may take years to make a final decision in this case, given that the Canadian judicial system allows many decisions to be appealed.

advertisement

On Wednesday, prosecutors argued that Meng should be extradited on charges of fraud and that, contrary to her defense argument, it is not just about violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

“Fraud, not sanctions, is at the heart of this case,” prosecutor Robert Frater told the judge on Wednesday.

47-year-old Meng said she was innocent and was fighting extradition.

Although the courts had provided two full days to present the case, the charges lasted only half a day and closed on Wednesday before lunch.

The United States has charged Meng with bank fraud and accused HSBC Holdings Plc of doing business with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to have misled in Iran.

However, Meng’s lawyer argued that “double crime” was the central issue in this case. According to the Canadian extradition law, a person can only be extradited if the crime that is said to have been committed in another country is also considered illegal in Canada. This is commonly referred to as “double crime”.

Unlike the United States, Canada had no sanctions against Iran when Canadian officials approved the start of the extradition process, their lawyers said.

“In reality, violating sanctions is the essence of the alleged wrongdoing. The United States has a global interest in enforcing its Iran sanctions. Sanctions are driving this case forward, ”added Richard Peck, one of Meng’s lawyers.

Frater argued on Wednesday that the judge’s job was “to ensure that Canada does not become a safe haven for fraudsters.”

He also said it was not up to the judge to determine whether Meng was guilty of fraud, but whether the alleged conduct could also be sanctioned as fraud in Canada.

Lawsuits show that the United States issued the arrest warrant to which Canada responded in December 2018, as Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-affiliated companies to sell devices to Iran, thereby breaking U.S. sanctions against the country.

Meng’s lawsuits have sparked media attention worldwide, and the case has strained China-Canada relations.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s billionaire Ren Zhengfei, is still on bail in Canada and lives in a mansion in Vancouver’s exclusive Shaughnessy neighborhood.

Meng’s team of lawyers is currently only providing evidence in the last week of April. A second phase of the trial, involving abuse of process and whether Canadian officials followed the law when Meng was arrested, is slated to begin in June. Final arguments are expected in the last week of September and the first week in October.

advertisement