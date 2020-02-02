advertisement

(CNN) – A man in the Philippines died of the Wuhan corona virus – the first time a death outside of mainland China has been reported since the December outbreak began.

Philippine health officials announced on Sunday that a 44-year-old Chinese man had died of the corona virus the day before after flying into the country from Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million in the midst of the outbreak.

There are more than 14,300 confirmed cases around the world and 305 people have died. All but one of the dead were in mainland China.

Within China, nearly 60 million people remain effectively locked while the country fights to control the virus amid reports that its health system is on its knees, without beds and supplies.

International response

There are now more than 160 confirmed cases in 26 countries or territories outside of China.

Germany confirmed its 10th case on Sunday and new cases were also reported in South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macao and Hong Kong.

And while the virus continues to spread throughout the world, governments are increasing their responses.

The United States, Australia and New Zealand have all announced that they will not allow foreign nationals who have traveled from China or entered China to enter. All three countries will continue to allow citizens who have visited China, although they must be placed in quarantine.

Some governments have also issued warnings for travel advice. For example, the US has labeled China as a “not traveling” destination – the highest possible warning.

A number of countries have evacuated their citizens from Wuhan.

A second French transported European citizens from Wuhan to Europe, where they would be placed in quarantine. French, Belgian, Dutch, Danish, British Czech and Slovak citizens were aboard the plane that was chartered by France and was part of the European Crisis Management Mechanism.

The US evacuated 195 Americans, who spent 14 days in quarantine at an air base in California. A second evacuation flight that will transport US citizens from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak was on its way to the city of Wuhan from Sunday morning, a well-informed US official told CNN.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has also approved a request to provide military housing to up to 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined after arriving in the US from overseas travel, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The fear of the pandemic has confused global stock markets and has forced both US and international airlines to adjust flight schedules as demand for Chinese travel falls.

Major airlines – including British Airways and Qantas of Australia – have announced that they will no longer fly to China. Delta said it will suspend flights between the US and China from Sunday to at least April 30, according to a press release.

Chinese response

In mainland China, tens of millions of people remain in effective quarantine after the government has imposed travel restrictions on a number of cities in Hubei province. Wuhan – where the outbreak was first reported – is the capital of Hubei province.

Although the outbreak has spread to every province and region of China, the outbreak remains the worst in Hubei, where more than 7,100 have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 249 people have died.

The construction of the first of two new medical facilities in Wuhan City, which was commissioned by 2,600 extra beds for the patients affected by the outbreak, has been completed according to state media CCTV.

CCTV reported that construction was completed Saturday morning at Huoshenshan Hospital and that control was handed over to the army, which will commence work on Monday. The second facility, Leishenshan Hospital, in Wuhan will be completed on February 5, according to state media.

All major cities in Hubei province were closed off and affected more than 62 million people.

Huanggang – a city of 7.5 million people in Hubei Province – has only one representative from every household leave their home every other day to do their shopping to minimize the flow of people in the city.

The unprecedented decision to close entire cities is because the country is struggling with a shortage of medical supplies. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has even asked the European Union to help China purchase medical supplies, according to a statement from the Chinese government.

Patients and medical staff have also informed CNN of delays in testing for the virus, causing them to worry that the outbreak in China may be worse than reported.

