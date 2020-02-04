advertisement

There were reports that Loki hadn’t started filming yet, and there were even reports of auditions for the Disney Plus show. During the Super Bowl we all got our very first test of the upcoming Disney Plus series Loki alongside WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Towards the end of her Super Bowl commercial, Tom Hiddleston wears a robe that looks very much like a prisoner as Loki. He says, “I’m going to burn this place to the ground.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc

And the symbol on Loki’s prison uniform is a low-cut Easter egg for the comic reader. TVA could stand for The Time Variance Authority, albeit in a very stylized lettering. It is an abbreviation for a very cosmic organization, whose sole responsibility is to bring to account those who deal with the continuum of time.

In the comics

The symbol on Loki’s prisoner uniform is an original creation for the limited series only. However, the acronym in the comics goes back to Thor # 372, which was first published in 1986. Even then, they were just a brief mention.

However, the time deviation authority is an organization that has the task of correcting the schedules and ensuring that delays are kept to a minimum. Justice Peace played a major role in bringing the Zaniac killer to the 1986 Thor story, written by Walter Simonson with works of art by Sal Buscema. At some point, her ranks even included Wade Wilson.

The organization exists in the zero time zone and monitors the events of the multiverse. Faceless clones called chrononomonitors watch a timeline and report events that could interfere with the timeline to superiors. Minutemen or judges are dispatched to eliminate or neutralize the threat to this timeline, thereby eliminating all disruptions.

We don’t get this full explanation until 1991, as Fantastic Four # 353.

In this issue we get a complete overview of their processes. from their bureaucratic work to their implementation and the numerous realities they have. Their work is far from perfect as the organization puts the Fantastic Four on trial for changing the time they fight Doctor Doom, ignoring Kang the Conqueror’s actions, or for the X-Men to change the timeline multiple times ,

Speculation on the TVA in the Loki series

The Synopsis for Loki is:

“At Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’, the villain of mercury Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is resuming his role as god of mischief in a new series set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Kate Herron heads and Michael Waldron is chief writer. Debut on Disney + next year – 2021. “

New WandaVision synopsis released when the Super Bowl TV spot reveals the original scarlet witch costume

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw Loki in an alternate timeline as he did the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. escaped during the events of the first Avengers film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHB30cd7fOg

This series, according to chief author and executive producer Michael Waldron at Marvel Studios, follows Loki’s version: “The show will examine the questions we all have. For example, where did Loki go after picking up the Tesseract in Endgame? “

Director Kate Herron also said, “We’re taking Loki to a whole new part of the MCU.” At San Diego Comic Con, Feige even said, “He visits a number of places. I don’t want to spoil her. “

Executive producer Stephen Broussard added: “There is a huge time travel component. There will be a man on the run. And we have the chance to explore more of Loki’s human side. “

The supervising producer Kevin Wright gave us some more details by saying: “We will finally see him on his back. This is the situation in which he does not have all the answers and has been thrown a corner ball by his life. “

An earlier summary of The Hollywood Reporter’s show described her as such:

“The deceiver and shapeshifter has emerged as an unlikely influencer of historical events throughout human history.

The involvement of the Time Variance Authority makes more sense, since they involve Loki before he continues to influence historical events and radically change the timelines.

Casting news speculation

First, this gives us an insight into who Owen Wilson will be playing in the Loki series. He may be Justice Peace and responsible for Loki being held responsible for his crimes of interfering with the time stream. Or he plays a faceless chrononitor or even Mr. Alternity. However, I am not taking Balder off the table yet.

There are also rumors that Sophia Di Martino plays a female version of Loki and shares the screen with Hiddleston during the show. She could also play the sorceress that we thought would appear at Thor: Ragnarok.

Quite frankly, it was a surprise that we had to speak to Loki Limited series about material that contained as much information as we got from its production. The only names listed in the IMDB for the show are these three. Other names will be added to the show list during production. Until then, we should have a better grasp of the plot of this show.

Loki is expected to appear on Disney Plus in early 2021.

