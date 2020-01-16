advertisement

Jason Goodstriker, former Alberta Regional Chief of Assembly for the First Nations and a member of the Fair Deal panel.

Jason Goodstriker, a former Blood Tribe councilor and member of the Fair Deal panel, has died.

His death comes amid efforts by the provincial government panel to improve Alberta’s place in the confederation, including town hall meetings, the future of which is scheduled for Thursday at Airdrie City and Country Center.

In a statement Thursday, Jason Kenney expressed dismay and concern over the Kainai gang’s passing of the Goodstriker of the Blackfoot people, who was also Alberta’s regional chief for the First Nations Assembly.

“He was a passionate Albertan … he told me he was energized by the opportunity to listen to the Albertans throughout the province and resolve issues important to Alberta’s role in the Confederacy,” Kenney stated.

“Jason had a big heart. He brought joy wherever he went. He was dedicated to his community and was a loving husband to Tiffany and dad to their children. “

Kenney also noted that Goodstriker was an oil collection worker who believed in the sector’s ability to improve the lives of First Nations people.

“He was proud to work in the oil and gas industry and to fight for autochthonous people to take full advantage of the development of our natural resources,” Kenney said, adding that he attended Saskatchewan’s Notre Dame College with Goodstriker.

Last November, Goodstriker said the traveling panel would hear from Albertans who have waited a considerable amount of time to say their words.

“People in our region have been thinking for a long time, so I don’t think you will need a great time to say what is being said.” He said.

There is no immediate word on how the death of Goodstriker would affect the Fair Deal panel or its process.

His public consultation process is scheduled to be completed next week.

Jason Goodstriker, center, attends a public hearing with the Fair Deal panel.

More to come …

