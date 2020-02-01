advertisement

Sundance 2020:

The 10 feature films and short films that First Look Media is playing at this year’s Sundance must top the record for a single studio, even if the festival officials don’t say so with certainty.

First Look had no intention of making a statement at Sundance, but the 10 titles that the media organization and its Topic Studios and Field of Vision labels promote are a large part of the second growth phase of the company founded by Pierre Omidyar.

TheWrap met with Michael Bloom, CEO of First Look, and Topic Studios’ EVP, Maria Zuckerman, who joined the company last May to discuss the happiness that led to their banner year at the festival.

“It’s a harvest cycle. They plant seeds, develop them and see where the harvest ends,” Bloom told TheWrap. “The timing just worked out so we had a lot of projects.”

“It was not an easy trip, but a quick trip,” said Zuckerman of the studio’s “success” at the festival. “You dream of that.”

First Look’s 10 projects included seven of Zuckerman’s Topic Studios and three more of Laura Poitras’ Field of Vision label (“The Fight” is a partnership between the two divisions). This includes:

“The Climb” premiered in Cannes last year and will be released this spring by Sony Pictures Classics

“The Nowhere Inn” by writers Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein

“Dream Horse” with Toni Collette and the theme that is spread together with Bleecker Street

“Love Fraud”, a Showtime documentary series

“Mucho Mucho Amor”, a document that Netflix picked up before the festival

“The Fight” about the ACLU, which Magnolia has just acquired for low seven-figure amounts

“A Thousand Cuts”, a documentary by Ramona S. Diaz

Short films “Do No Split” and “Church and the Fourth State”

“Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen” by director Sam Feder

The variety of slates, including intra-competitive documentaries, short films, premieres, and a midnight film, should hopefully rein in a misunderstanding that Bloom and Zuckerman say many have about the First Look Media and Topic brand. After the studio won the best picture award for the Boston Globe film “Spotlight,” they had to work to dispel the idea that they were only interested in journalistic news films.

“There is no filter for the subject,” said Bloom. “We want a real perspective with content that is determined by the filmmaker and intelligent, provocative stories that have something to say about the world.”

“We want things that are critical to cultural dialogue, and not just mission-driven,” added Zuckerman. “If that’s all you want to do, it’s restrictive.”

First Look’s mission has always been to do journalism that keeps people accountable while creating a retail company that can support the nonprofit part of the business. The investigative news site The Intercept is currently covering its membership costs and the nonprofit press freedom defense fund is working to cover a larger part of its costs each year. This leaves the topic and the field of vision, which together still strive to make the entire company sustainable in the long term.

In fact, 2019 was a busy year for the media company. Zuckerman was brought to the top of Topic by HBO last May. Then, a month later, First Look closed the topic magazine after two years and 24 issues for cost reasons. Shortly afterwards, however, they launched the niche streaming service “Topic”, a subscription-based platform that is to be curated with “only the good” and addresses the discovery problem of the broad-based streamers. Bloom says a consumer-paid offer is always on the agenda as soon as Topic has founded a brand that the magazine has helped make a reality.

Although not all of Sundance’s themed films came from Zuckerman’s slate, their mantra was the same as that which governed all of the festival’s films, namely to let the idea determine the format.

One of the best examples is “The Nowhere Inn” by writers Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark, the indie rocker St. Vincent. Clark and Brownstein originally wanted to produce a more traditional concert film, but in conversation with Bloom and the Topic team, director Bill Benz’s film developed into a hybrid narrative and mockery that was inspired by Nicolas Roeg’s 1970s art house film “Performance.”

“Whatever it is, we want to bet on Annie and Carrie,” said Bloom about the film, comparing St. Vincent to “David Bowie of this generation”. “It is a real gem of a film that will pass the test.” and fans will love it. “

The same applies to Michael Angelo Covino’s “The Climb”. This film was made as a short film by Sundance and premiered in Cannes over the course of a year. There is also the podcast “Missing Richard Simmons”, which was originally presented to the team as a traditional documentary and then became a podcast. Zuckerman is also overseeing Topic’s podcast plan and hopes to invest more in them in the future so that they can stand on their own and not just be an “intellectual property incubator”.

And even though all of her films are in the game, some of which were looking for a distribution after submission, it is not out of the question that First Look will be available on the market. “Dream Horse” is a partner release of Bleecker Street and they continue to work with Magnolia to distribute “The Fight”. They also want to leave the door open for everything that has been purchased to have a home someday, the topic streaming service.

Bloom joked that now that the bar is set, he will expect his team to have so many films on every Sundance from now on.

“It’s a high bar,” said Zuckerman. “We should be so lucky, but we have to see where the biscuit crumbles.”

